A federal judge on Friday ordered three years of probation for fired Wells Fargo & Co. executive Carrie Tolstedt, the latest criminal and legal step involving the bank’s fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016.

Tolstedt's sentence includes six months of home confinement.

In March, Tolstedt, 63, became the first former or fired Wells Fargo to plead guilty to criminal charges involving the scandal.

According to the U.S. Justice Department in a March news release, Tolstedt pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of a bank examination involving the bank's federal regulator the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The ruling from Judge Josephine Staton in the Central District of California came after federal prosecutors had recommended a 12-month prison term and a subsequent 12-month probation period. A March plea agreement allowed for up to 16 months in prison.

Tolstedt’s sentence also includes a $100,000 fine and 120 hours of community service.

Most of the sentencing filings were sealed by the judge, but she allowed Tolstedt's attorneys to submit a redacted version of their sentencing memorandums.

Her attorneys asked that Staton considered that a "custodial (prison) sentence is not necessary to afford adequate deterrence or protect the public ... is not necessary to achieve just punishment and respect for the law ... and the need to avoid unwanted sentencing disparities supports a probationary sentence."

Her attorneys claimed that while Tolstedt has the lead role in the OCC filing that led to her criminal case, "the May 22, 2015, memorandum was a collaborative effort that was drafted by numerous subject-matter experts in coordination with numerous bank lawyers."

U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said in making his sentencing recommendations earlier in September that "such a sentence reflects the seriousness of defendant’s conduct, promotes respect for the law, provides just punishment, and affords general deterrence to other executives who might find themselves tempted to skirt the truth.”

Background

Tolstedt served about nine years as Wells Fargo’s head of the Community Bank, which operated the bank’s consumer and small business retail banking business.

Tolstedt was retroactively fired with cause by Wells Fargo shortly after the scandal erupted in September 2016.

Wells Fargo has admitted that from 2002 to 2016, excessive sales goals led Community Bank employees to open millions of accounts and other financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.

In the process, Wells Fargo collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which it was not entitled, harmed customers’ credit ratings, and unlawfully misused customers’ sensitive personal information.

Examples of fraudulent accounts included: using existing customers’ identities — without their consent — to open accounts; forging customer signatures to open accounts without authorization; creating PINs to activate unauthorized debit cards; and moving money from millions of customer accounts to unauthorized accounts.

Other examples included: opening credit cards and bill pay products without authorization; altering customers’ contact information to prevent customers from learning of unauthorized accounts and to prevent Wells Fargo employees from reaching customers to conduct customer satisfaction surveys; and encouraging customers to open accounts they neither wanted nor needed.

Wells Fargo acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.

Although the bulk of the fraudulent accounts were established in California and Arizona, the bank told the Charlotte Observer it could not rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

Plea agreement

According to the plea agreement, Tolstedt acknowledged that she knew of those fraudulent practices in 2004, including that about 5,300 retail employees had been fired over those tactics.

Yet, internal investigations within the Community Bank “flagged only a small portion of the potentially problematic activity for investigation,” according to Justice officials.

In May 2015, Tolstedt participated in the preparation of a memorandum that the OCC would receive in connection with its examination of sales practice issues at Wells Fargo.

“To minimize the scope of the sales practices misconduct within the Community Bank, Tolstedt corruptly obstructed the OCC’s examination by failing to disclose statistics on the number of employees who were terminated or resigned pending investigation for sales practices misconduct,” Justice said.

“She also failed to disclose that the Community Bank proactively investigated only a very small percentage of employees who engaged in activity flagged as potential sales practices misconduct.”

Fines and penalties

In February 2020, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into fraudulent sales practices by its Community Bank division.

The investigation period covers from 2002 until the scandal on customer-account practices erupted publicly in September 2016. At that time, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a combined $185 million in fines to resolve regulatory complaints.

The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31. 2017.

In May, Tolstedt was fined $3 million by the SEC. She also agreed to pay disgorgement of an additional $1.46 million, as well as prejudgment interest of $447,874.

The SEC imposed a permanent officer-and-director bar against Tolstedt involving the financial services sector.

In March, Tolstedt paid a $17.5 million fine ordered by the OCC.