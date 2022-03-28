 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighter, second man shot at Kermit's expected to recover

  • 0
Kermit's Hot Dog House Shooting

The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigate the scene of a shooting on Friday at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told city council members on Monday that a firefighter injured in a Friday shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House had been moved to a private hospital room and was doing well in recovery.

Ross Flynt, the firefighter, is also chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. He and another customer at Kermit's on Friday, Patrick Dawarde Carter, were hit by gunfire from a vehicle that pulled into the drive-in restaurant's parking lot. 

Both men were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment. WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, said Monday that both men are expected to recover.

WGHP quoted a Walkertown fire official as saying that Flynt was making good progress and was stable and in good spirits.

Two men, Kristan Jevon Allan, 21, of Winston-Salem, and Elijan Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point, were each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, plus one charge each of firing into an occupied property. Allan is also charged with some drug offenses.

People are also reading…

Police have not said whether the two injured men were the intended targets in the shooting. Winston-Salem police said they had no further details to release about the shooting.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert