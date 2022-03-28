Firefighter, second man shot at Kermit's expected to recover

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told city council members on Monday that a firefighter injured in a Friday shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House had been moved to a private hospital room and was doing well in recovery.
Ross Flynt, the firefighter, is also chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. He and another customer at Kermit's on Friday, Patrick Dawarde Carter, were hit by gunfire from a vehicle that pulled into the drive-in restaurant's parking lot.
Both men were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment. WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, said Monday that both men are expected to recover.
WGHP quoted a Walkertown fire official as saying that Flynt was making good progress and was stable and in good spirits.
Two men, Kristan Jevon Allan, 21, of Winston-Salem, and Elijan Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point, were each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, plus one charge each of firing into an occupied property. Allan is also charged with some drug offenses.
Police have not said whether the two injured men were the intended targets in the shooting. Winston-Salem police said they had no further details to release about the shooting.
