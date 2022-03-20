Firefighters battle 130-acre fire near Low Gap in Surry County

A wildfire in Surry County has burned some 130 acres of rugged woodland near the community of Low Gap, but remained uncontrolled around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Sam Griffith, operations officer for the N.C. Forest Service, said firefighters have been working on containing the fire since Saturday afternoon and worked overnight on their tasks.

The fire started in between N.C. 89 and Hidden Valley Road to the southeast of Low Gap and near Camp Branch, which is a tributary of Fisher River, according to information supplied by the Forest Service.

"It is in very steep terrain," Griffith said. "We are using heavy equipment in the form of a tractor plow, and where that is not possible, we have three hand crews digging lines on the fire."

That work consists of removing fuel for the fire from a line that firefighters hope to contain the fire with. Firefighters are also setting fires when conditions are favorable to burn out pockets of fuel in between the fire line and the active blaze, Griffith said.

A number of fire departments in the area are working the fire, including Skull Camp and others, Griffith said.

"We guess we have 100 personnel from volunteer fire departments" working on the fire, he said.

So far, no structures have been lost, but 25 houses and a like number of other structures are threatened should the fire remain unchecked.

A scout plane is being used to survey the extent of the fire and a helicopter is being used to drop water on it from above, Griffith said.

The fire had consumed 115 acres as of 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Griffith said.

There's no word on when the fire might be extinguished.

Griffith said thanks to low humidity and breezy conditions, much of the entire state is considered at increased risk of fire, the National Weather Service said.

On Sunday, a 10-acre fire was reported in northern Forsyth County off Stanleyville Drive, but the state Forest Service said that fire was under control.

Griffith said the fire at Low Gap may burn on until Tuesday night, when rainfall is expected to move into the area.

On Saturday, Griffith said, the fire was moving toward the northeast from Hidden Valley Road, but shifting winds on Sunday were steering the fire to the southeast.

Camp Raven Knob, a Scouting camp, lies to the south of the fire but is so far under no threat, Griffith said.

Motorists should avoid roads near the fire if possible, Griffith said, since firefighters are maneuvering their heavy equipment in the area.

