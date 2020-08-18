The cause of a house fire at 2819 Glenn Ave. remains under investigation, said Batallion Chief Scott Gauldin with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The fire caused minor damage, he said.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Gauldin said it took 25 firefighters to get the flames under control within 37 minutes.

336-727-7213

@AllisonLeeIsley

Instagram.com/allisonleeisleyphotography

