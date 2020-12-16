Firefighters battling fire at Hanes Dye and Finishing

The Winston-Salem firefighters are battling a fire at the Hanes Dye and Finishing off Northwest Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters said in communications that the fire appeared to be in or near a vent that leads to the roof. Several fire trucks are on the scene, including a large ladder truck.
No flames were visible from the outside, but there was some smoke. Employees have been evacuated.
The plant provides dyeing and finishing products and services. It is a subsidiary of Hanes Cos. Inc.
A late night fire in May 2019 caused $30,000 in damages to the plant.
Story will be updated.
