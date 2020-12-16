 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battling fire at Hanes Dye and Finishing
0 comments
breaking featured

Firefighters battling fire at Hanes Dye and Finishing

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem firefighters are battling a fire at the Hanes Dye and Finishing off Northwest Boulevard on Wednesday morning. 

Firefighters said in communications that the fire appeared to be in or near a vent that leads to the roof. Several fire trucks are on the scene, including a large ladder truck. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No flames were visible from the outside, but there was some smoke. Employees have been evacuated. 

The plant provides dyeing and finishing products and services. It is a subsidiary of Hanes Cos. Inc.

A late night fire in May 2019 caused $30,000 in damages to the plant. 

Story will be updated. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News