A group of Black Winston-Salem firefighters is blasting a city plan to bring in outside consultants to look into allegations of racism they say has been expressed by white firefighters in person and on social media.
The Omnibus group issued a statement Friday that called the city's plan to bring in outside consultants "diversionary tactics" that the city would use "to make a mockery of our revelations."
Omnibus is the name of a group of some 14 current and former firefighters who say they're coming forward now to expose long-standing problems of racism within the department.
In addition to offensive social media postings by white firefighters, the group is talking about other incidents ranging from leaving a gorilla mask on the desk of a Black recruit to spitting tobacco juice into a firefighter's boot.
The group held a news conference last Monday in which they demanded the resignation of Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo and demanded control over who would investigate their claims.
"If we thought with any level of certainty that the city was capable of performing or choosing an entity to perform an investigation into the numerous violations of city policy, we would concede," the group's Friday statement read. "However, nothing could be further from the truth, and you insist on performing your own damage control."
City officials are in the process of picking a consulting firm to do what is called a "climate assessment" of the department. The idea is that the consultants would meet with firefighters individually and in groups, conduct surveys and other activities in search of any problems of sexism, racism, favoritism or harassment.
It's clear that the concerns of the Omnibus firefighters have been brewing for some time.
In his June 7-13 weekly update sent to fire department members, Mayo told firefighters that tensions were running high in America and the world following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.
"Reactions to these tensions can be strong and controversial, and people are entitled to their opinions," Mayo wrote. "However, we have to be mindful of our discussions, given that everyone in an assigned work group does not share the same opinion."
Mayo said his staffers ought to avoid controversial topics while at work, and watch their conduct on social media. He said "people may still know who you are, and off-duty activity can quickly become a major on-duty distraction."
'Highly offensive'
Omnibus firefighters are sharing screen shots of social media posts by white firefighters that they found "highly offensive and disheartening," and blame Mayo for failing to bring the offenders to account.
"These open displays of racism and social intolerance are occurring more frequently and contain more venom with each passing event," the firefighters wrote, in a message that wound up in the hands of North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams on June 29. The firefighters said they were responding to Mayo's comments in his weekly update.
In the message, the firefighters talked about how the death of Floyd lit a spark that caused people to end their silence over racism that they have experienced.
"Just as the killing of Mr. Floyd is not an isolated incident, neither are the occurrences of social media violations," the firefighters wrote. They said Southeast Ward Council member James Taylor also got a copy of the message.
One of the social media posts pointed out by Omnibus group members showed a Confederate battle flag along with the statement that "If this symbol represents racism in America ... SO DO THESE." Beneath the statement was an assortment of logos from groups such as the NAACP, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, the Democratic Party and Black Entertainment Television.
Omnibus members said another posting featured an exchange between two white Winston-Salem firefighters, in what appeared to be a running exchange over the word Dixie.
In the conversation, one person said that people "wanting change should do some research on the topic — what they find will change how they view it." That person went on to say that people should "learn from history and be better because of it, not remove or try to erase it. First riots, removal of statues, changing the names of events, there is no end to this."
'Unwillingness'
The other firefighter in the conversation responded by saying "exacty ... They're ignorant of their history."
Mayo and two fire captains are named by the Omnibus group as employees it suspects of "blatant, gross and repeated violations" of code of conduct policies. The group says that if their conduct is proven by investigation, they expect those employees to be fired.
The two fire captains have declined to comment. Mayo has been on vacation and could not be reached.
The alternative newspaper Triad City Beat shared screenshots from another white firefighter that showed multiple posts deriding the Black Lives Matter protests and equating them with looters.
The Omnibus firefighters said in their message sent to Adams that Mayo's failure to condemn remarks that white firefighters have made on social media "speaks to his unwillingness to express concern and sympathy for those affected."
'This is not helping'
Meanwhile, Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said Friday that the city will proceed with its plans to hire an outside consultant, despite the objections of the Omnibus group.
Dequenne expressed frustration that no one from the group has directly contacted city officials with their concerns. Asked about the various social media posts that the firefighters have found objectionable, Dequenne said the Omnibus group hasn't shared them with the city.
"Nobody in our employee base has reached out to anyone in this office, the attorney's office, human resources or the fire department," Dequenne said. "The doors are open for anyone to come in and talk with whomever they feel comfortable. I'm personally available to meet with them."
Presenting their cases to the media and in public announcements like the one last Monday doesn't give the city what it needs to check out the complaints, Dequenne said.
"They have to come to us, but this isn't helping," Dequenne said.
Thomas Penn, an Omnibus member who spoke out during last Monday's new conference, said the group went public because the city had had the message sent to Adams and Taylor for more than two weeks, and they hadn't heard anything.
Social media guidelines
One action the city did take almost immediately after the Omnibus news conference last week was to extend the social media policy covering the police department over the fire department as well.
That policy says that employees are free to express themselves on social media as long as they don't say things that impair the working relationships in the department or impair discipline and harmony.
As well, employees are cautioned that they can be disciplined — even fired — for violations, and are specifically forbidden from making statements on social media that "ridicule, malign, disparage or otherwise express bias against any race, any religion or any protected class of individuals."
When she received Penn's message, Adams forwarded it on to city officials, and Dequenne began looking for companies that could come in and examine the fire department.
Adams said firefighter concerns have in the past typically revolved around whether they were getting adequate equipment to do their jobs safely.
"I would listen to them and talk about their issues," Adams said. "It was basically all about equipment, sometimes it was about training, sometimes it was hours and vacation and overtime."
But over the years, she added, she has heard "on and off" about harassment and concerns of racial bias.
One of Adams' underlying concerns has been improving minority hires. She noted that many white firefighters come from rural departments in search of better pay and advancement, but that urban Blacks have not had the same opportunities.
City administrators point out that the Winston-Salem Fire Department has a better record than most other cities in diverse hiring.
They also say that when the hired consultant prepares a report on the fire department, it will be made public, with the exception of personnel investigations protected by state law.
Adams said she commends the firefighters who came forward, and said city employees should not fear they will face retribution for speaking out.
"During the time that we are living, Black people feel more comfortable about pointing out things that have happened," Adams said. "No better time than now."
