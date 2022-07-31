Firefighters extinguish fire at Skate World in Kernersville; no one injured

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and multiple fire departments battled a fire Sunday at Skate World at 1995 W. Mountain St.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

At 12:24 p.m., the first engine arrived to find a working fire, officials said. The fire was brought to a second alarm incident, adding multiple agencies. All personnel who were on site were successfully evacuated.

The fire was brought under control at 2:18 p.m, officials said.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental, unintentional.

There were a total of 64 firefighters and emergency services personnel and 24 emergency apparatus on the scene.

Agencies assisting Kernersville Fire Rescue Department include: Forsyth County Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, Winston Salem Fire Department, Walkertown Fire Department, Beeson Crossroads Fire Department, Kernersville Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.

