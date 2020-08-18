Working house fire 2800 block of Glenn Ave. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .145 pic.twitter.com/V3ylYbTgE8— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) August 18, 2020
The cause of a house fire at 2819 Glenn Ave. remains under investigation, said Batallion Chief Scott Gauldin with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The fire caused minor damage, he said.
No one was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
Gauldin said it took 25 firefighters to get the flames under control within 37 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.