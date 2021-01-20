Firefighters, paramedics honor Surry County EMS Director John Shelton

Winston-Salem firefighters and Forsyth County emergency medical workers stood at attention Wednesday on the Fifth Street bridge over U.S. 52 as a motorcade for John Shelton, the Surry County emergency services director, passed by on the highway below.
Shelton, 67, died Sunday.
His cause of death hasn't been released.
Shelton served as Surry's director of emergency services for nearly 35 years.
