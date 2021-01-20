Firefighters, paramedics line route of funeral procession for Surry County EMS Director John Shelton

Winston-Salem firefighters and Forsyth County emergency medical workers stood at attention Wednesday on the Fifth Street bridge over U.S. 52 as the funeral procession of John Shelton, the Surry County emergency services director, passed by on the highway below.
Shelton, 67, died Sunday.
His cause of death hasn't been released.
Shelton served as Surry's director of emergency services for nearly 35 years.
John Hinton
