Firefighters, paramedics line route of funeral procession for Surry County EMS Director John Shelton
Firefighters, paramedics line route of funeral procession for Surry County EMS Director John Shelton

John Shelton funeral procession

City of Winston-Salem firefighters and Forsyth County EMS personnel stand at attention on the Fifth Street bridge over US 52 as the funeral procession of Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton passes below, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Shelton died on Sunday. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

 Walt Unks

Winston-Salem firefighters and Forsyth County emergency medical workers stood at attention Wednesday on the Fifth Street bridge over U.S. 52 as the funeral procession of John Shelton, the Surry County emergency services director, passed by on the highway below.

Shelton, 67, died Sunday.

His cause of death hasn't been released.

Shelton served as Surry's director of emergency services for nearly 35 years.

John Shelton

John Shelton

 Allison Lee Isley

