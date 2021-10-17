Firefighters rescue pets from house fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem firefighters rescued two dogs and a cats from a burning house Saturday night, but one of the dogs died afterward, authorities said Sunday.
Pets being rescued from house fire in the 500 block of Beth Ave. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/88kot7TO3R— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 17, 2021
The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. at 504 Beth Avenue in the city's southwestern section, said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
It took 33 firefighters about 23 minutes to put out the fire, Ramsey said. As they battled the fire, firefighters removed two dogs and a cat from the home.
House fire in the 500 block of Beth Ave. Multiple pets have been rescued from the home. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/i7G13eYqgN— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 17, 2021
One of the dogs died from its injuries, but other dog and the cat survived, Ramsey said.
The fire caused about $12,000 in damage to the house, Ramsey said. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.
The fire was caused by a shortage in an electrical outlet in the kitchen, Ramsey said.
