 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters rescue pets from house fire in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Firefighters rescue pets from house fire in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem firefighters rescued two dogs and a cats from a burning house Saturday night, but one of the dogs died afterward, authorities said Sunday.

The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. at 504 Beth Avenue in the city's southwestern section, said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It took 33 firefighters about 23 minutes to put out the fire, Ramsey said. As they battled the fire, firefighters removed two dogs and a cat from the home.

One of the dogs died from its injuries, but other dog and the cat survived, Ramsey said.

The fire caused about $12,000 in damage to the house, Ramsey said. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The fire was caused by a shortage in an electrical outlet in the kitchen, Ramsey said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News