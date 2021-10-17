Firefighters rescue pets from house fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem firefighters rescued two dogs and a cats from a burning house Saturday night, but one of the dogs died afterward, authorities said Sunday.

The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. at 504 Beth Avenue in the city's southwestern section, said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

It took 33 firefighters about 23 minutes to put out the fire, Ramsey said. As they battled the fire, firefighters removed two dogs and a cat from the home.

One of the dogs died from its injuries, but other dog and the cat survived, Ramsey said.

The fire caused about $12,000 in damage to the house, Ramsey said. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The fire was caused by a shortage in an electrical outlet in the kitchen, Ramsey said.

