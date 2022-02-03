Firefighters return to smoldering, still dangerous fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem. Evacuation remains in effect as they sift through rubble.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo said Thursday afternoon that the risk of an explosion at the still-smoldering Winston Weaver fertilizer plant has "greatly diminished." But it is too soon to call off the evacuation that stretches for a mile around the plant, he said.
Mayo said that firefighters and heavy equipment operators were working on the site as of Thursday afternoon, using water to cool smoldering spots.
Working methodically to avoid any sudden flare-ups, firefighters and others are carefully pulling apart the rubble left from Monday night’s inferno, one that destroyed the fertilizer plant near the corner of Cherry Street and Indiana Avenue.
Mayo said about 12 firefighters at a time, wearing protective gear, are working on the site and switching out every four hours.
Mayo said discussions are underway on how to remove a rail car that caused the greatest fear because it is packed with 90 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material that could trigger an explosion under the right conditions.
Crews were able to look inside that rail car on Wednesday and saw that the material inside was not made more dangerous by the fire that burned nearby.
It was “dry, white and granular as we expect it to be,” Mayo said.
Shamrock Environmental and D.H. Griffin, demolition experts, are on the site helping with efforts to conquer the fire.
Mayo said that, because much of what's left of the plant is covered in rubble, his team isn’t sure what threats they face as they begin "poking around."
The ammonium nitrate and other chemicals at the site could suddenly flare up if they are exposed to oxygen as firefighters and others take apart the piles, Mayo cautioned.
That’s why the evacuation isn’t being lifted yet: Authorities don’t want to tell everyone they can go home, only to reverse that message.
Meanwhile, a nozzle capable of shooting 1,000 gallons of water per minute is trained on the chemical-packed rail car should the need arise.
Authorities were able to get detailed photos to help analyze the work ahead of them when, on Wednesday, a helicopter from the N.C. Highway Patrol flew over the plant.
Mayo said he was especially pleased with the arrival on Wednesday of one of the country’s top experts on ammonium nitrate.
The fire chief teared up and his voice cracked when he talked about the efforts of his team over nearly 72 hours of dealing with the plant fire.
He said it was reassuring to hear a national expert say he wouldn’t have done anything differently.
“I am proud of the work our folks have done this week,” Mayo said.
With questions swirling over the age of the plant, the standards, or lack of them, that it had to follow, and the effect of the fire and evacuations on people in nearby neighborhoods, Mayor Pro Tem and North Ward Council Member D. D Adams vowed to find the money “to make sure my community is whole.”
“I have received numerous calls from constituents,” she said. “I want them to know my job is to protect and serve the community."
Smoke warning persists, investigation begins
Rain helped to cool the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, said Battalion Chief Patrick Grubbs with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, but it also pushed potentially harmful smoke closer to the ground in Winston-Salem.
Officials warned people to stay out of the smoke as much as possible, particularly if you have a respiratory condition.
Grubbs repeated the message that people should stay out of the evacuated area. On Wednesday, Mayor Allen Joines said the city would look for ways to make the evacuation zone more difficult to access.
Winston Weaver has announced that it is contributing $100,000 toward helping the city recover from the fire.
Fire investigator Rick McIntyre said he’s assembled a team of 12 specialists, including people from state and federal agencies to work on determining the cause of the fire.
He also said that, because Winston Weaver stored hazardous chemicals on site, it was subject to an annual inspection.
The plant was constructed in 1939 and opened in 1940. The building code in effect at that time was the 1936 building code, which continued to govern the company’s requirements for ensuring safety.
McIntyre said that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
“The building codes today have a lot more detail and requirements in regard to chemical processes and chemical storage,” McIntyre said. “Now, it is much more detailed, and that is what they would be required to meet if they built there today.”
McIntyre said he could not speculate on how much it would cost the company to build the plant to current standards.
