A group of current and former firefighters claiming that racism pervades the Winston-Salem Fire Department said Tuesday they will meet with City Manager Lee Garrity and other city officials to press forward demands that include the dismissal of Chief William "Trey" Mayo and other fire officers.
While the city has decided to bring in an outside consulting firm to assess the working climate of the fire department, firefighter Thomas Penn said during a Tuesday news conference that he and other members of the Omnibus group believe that's not enough.
The Omnibus group members say they've witnessed or been the victims of racist acts ranging from a gorilla mask left on the desk of a Black recruit, to offensive social media posts by white firefighters.
"From the racially charged and violent-laden social media posts to the witness accounts of verbal threats of violence to protesters, these are clear and blatant violations of city, state and federal policies," member Thomas Penn said.
Noting that the firefighters responsible still hold their jobs, Penn said that "if this is what justice looks like, then a makeover is in order. And our climate assessment is, it is hot as hell."
The Omnibus group says Mayo has failed to show good leadership in response to problems in the department. Omnibus also wants a say in choosing who would conduct an investigation of the department.
Former firefighter Timika Ingram, who worked in the fire department from 2006 to 2010, said she had to leave because of the racial abuse. She said she was subjected to "atrocities, sexual slurs, evil looks, tensions" during her time in the department.
"Why was my gear tampered with?" she said, adding that lives could have been lost "because of what they called hazing."
"But let me enlighten you: Your hazing caused me pain, suffering, sleepless nights, stress and my career," Ingram said. "Who can give me that back?"
Rob Moricle, a white firefighter, now retired, who worked from 1986 to 2013, said that because he was white, other white firefighters felt free to openly say racist things around him during the time he was in the department.
"There's no way I can know what these guys go through, because I'm white," Moricle said, referring to the Black firefighters standing around him during the news conference. " It wasn't done to me. I saw the things that were put on Facebook and I knew the firefighters that put them on there. It was disgusting and unacceptable."
The city should have acted immediately against the white firefighters, Moricle said, and would have done so if the situation were reversed and black firefighters had posted something offensive.
Gerrod Hardy, a fire captain with 21 years and still in the department, said all that the firefighters are asking for is "equality, accountability and a fair investigation."
"But it must start from the top," Hardy said.
Supporting the Omnibus firefighters are the groups Emancipate NC, based in Durham and Advance Carolina, based in Raleigh.
Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate NC, called for the immediate firing of firefighters the group has identified as "some of the people creating the most hostile work conditions."
"The way you change the culture is to root out those people who are spreading the disease of racism in the workplace," she said. "Cut them out, extract them. They need to be gone ... Fire those firemen who were bold enough to put on social media their racist ideologies."
During the news conference, the firefighters declined to name the white firefighters who they say are responsible for racist acts, but said that information had been provided to the city.
Marcus Bass, of Advance North Carolina, said that supporters of Omnibus "will not be silent until justice is served" to the protesting firefighters. He said more white firefighters need to step forward and support Omnibus.
"There is no promotion that you can get from the fire department that should take the place of seeing another person treated with inhumanity," he said.
