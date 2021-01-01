 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First 2021 baby at Novant Health Forsyth arrived at 1:07 a.m.
0 comments
featured

First 2021 baby at Novant Health Forsyth arrived at 1:07 a.m.

{{featured_button_text}}
Rowan Potter

Rowan Potter was born at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center at 1:07 a.m. to parents Lachelle Garringer and Mitchell Potter.

 Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The first baby of 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center arrived at 1:07 a.m. on New Year's Day, the hospital said.

Rowan Potter, a boy weighing 10 pounds and 11 ounces, was delivered by Dr. Haley Landwehr.

The parents are Lachelle Garringer and Mitchell Potter, who live in Winston-Salem.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News