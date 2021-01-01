First 2021 baby at Novant Health Forsyth arrived at 1:07 a.m.

Support Local Journalism
The first baby of 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center arrived at 1:07 a.m. on New Year's Day, the hospital said.
Rowan Potter, a boy weighing 10 pounds and 11 ounces, was delivered by Dr. Haley Landwehr.
The parents are Lachelle Garringer and Mitchell Potter, who live in Winston-Salem.
Wes Young
