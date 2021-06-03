First 2021 Summer Parks Concert is July 4 at Triad Park

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announced on Thursday its lineup for the 2021 Summer Parks Concert Series.

The N.C. National Guard 440th Army Band will kick off the series July 4 at Triad Park in Kernersville.

This is the Summer Parks Concert Series’ sixth season. It is a partnership between Forsyth County and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

“This year, our organization has been focused on relief, recovery and reopening,” Chase Law, president and chief executive of the Arts Council, said. “We are excited that Forsyth County has sponsored the Summer Parks Concert Series again as a free and family-friendly event for the entire community. After more than a year of closed concert venues, we are thrilled to get our musicians back to work and offer fun summer concert programming in two of our county’s top-notch parks.”

The other Summer Parks Concert performances scheduled for this season are Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust on July 25 at Tanglewood Park; West End Mambo on Aug. 15 at Tanglewood Park; The Plaids on Aug. 29 at Tanglewood Park; and The Martha Basset Show on Sept. 12 at Triad Park.

Concerts and parking at both parks are free. The gates open at 4 p.m. and shows will start at 5 p.m.