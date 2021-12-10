First case of omicron COVID variant reported in NC. Forsyth still struggling with delta

As North Carolina reported its first confirmed COVID-19 omicron case, Forsyth County continues to experience elevated daily case counts of the delta variant.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department and UNC Charlotte confirmed Friday that a student had been infected with the omicron variant, was isolated during treatment and has recovered.
Mecklenburg health officials said the student, who was not identified, traveled to another state during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
The arrival of omicron cases in North Carolina had been expected by Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, and by local infectious diseases experts.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 142 new COVID-19 cases between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
Forsyth has had a total of 55,383 cases of COVID-19 and 592 related deaths during the pandemic.
So far this year, the county has had 367 COVID-related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county averaged 100 new cases daily over the previous two weeks. That represents a 24% increase over the previous two weeks.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say. There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is at an average of 28.3 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent 14-day period, while Guilford is at 21.7 per 100,000.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the latest uptick is related to Thanksgiving-related holiday gatherings and travel.
“Our travel during this past Thanksgiving was the highest it’s been since the pandemic, and actually about back to pre-pandemic (passenger) loads for the airlines,” Ohl said.
“People getting together, people getting exposed and the virus transmits.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,606 new cases on Friday, compared with 4,152 on Thursday, 3,294 on Wednesday and 2,104 on Tuesday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Thursday’s total was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the state's Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 21 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.56 million COVID-19 cases and 18,976 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,493 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, up 20 from Thursday. That’s the highest number since 1,521 on Oct. 24.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 453 COVID-19 patients, up eight from Thursday. The Triad remains with the highest regional count in the state.
Ohl said that while paying attention to omicron is appropriate, “we still haven’t gotten through delta and we’re seeing roughly a 40% increase in hospitalizations” over the past week with “almost all being unvaccinated people — no different than it was in August and September.”
“It’s really unfortunate because each of those hospitalizations is a preventable occurrence by vaccine.”
The statewide positive test rate was 7.4% on Friday, up from 7.1 on Thursday.
The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters, vaccinations
The Food and Drug Administration approved on Thursday permitting Pfizer booster shots for those ages 16 and 17.
The next step is for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend the boosters for those ages.
As of noon Friday, 1.87 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.6 million with the two-dose regimen and 460,386 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Friday, 222,994 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 67%, Wake County 69% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
Swift said Tuesday that at least 5,554 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 16% of the 35,400 county’s children in that age range.
Swift said that 2,019 Forsyth children in that age range, or 6%, are fully vaccinated.
DHHS said that, as of Tuesday, about 14% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 125,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%.
336-727-7376