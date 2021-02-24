First case of the UK variant reported in Forsyth County. Person is in isolation, county officials say

Forsyth County reported its first case of UK variant of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The infected person is in isolation and contact tracing is being tone to identify others who may have been exposed to the disease, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said.

This variant has been found to be more contagious, though early research found that it has no impact on the severity of the disease or the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There have been 40 cases of this variant in North Carolina, so we knew that Forsyth would eventually have its first case," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director.

The county also reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 112 new cases of COVID-19.

It was the first time in five days that the county has reported more than 100 cases; 49 cases were reported Tuesday, the lowest count since 47 on Nov. 3.

The overall case total is at 31,417. The overall death toll is 333.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Forsyth in yellow