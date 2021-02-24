First case of the UK variant reported in Forsyth County. Person is in isolation, county officials say

Forsyth County reported its first case of UK variant of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The infected person is in isolation and contact tracing is being tone to identify others who may have been exposed to the disease, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said.
This variant has been found to be more contagious, though early research found that it has no impact on the severity of the disease or the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There have been 40 cases of this variant in North Carolina, so we knew that Forsyth would eventually have its first case," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director.
The county also reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 112 new cases of COVID-19.
It was the first time in five days that the county has reported more than 100 cases; 49 cases were reported Tuesday, the lowest count since 47 on Nov. 3.
The overall case total is at 31,417. The overall death toll is 333.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth in yellow
Forsyth County has been moved from the most to least severe county alert category for COVID-19,
Although the latest county alert update was released Monday, the metrics were as of Feb. 13.
DHHS said the county alert system is designed “to give individuals, businesses and community organizations and public officials a tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to take slow the spread of the virus."
The system uses COVID-19 case rates, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county to categorize counties.
Forsyth’s shift from red — signifying critical community spread — to yellow — signifying significant spread — appears to have been based on two key COVID-19 metrics.
They are COVID-19 having a low impact on its hospital systems and having a positive test rate below 8%.
It is the first time that Forsyth is listed in the yellow category. When the system was debuted Nov. 17, Forsyth was in the orange category for substantial community spread.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, more than 2.14 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C. — about 1.94 million by medical providers and 192,423 in long-term care centers.
There have been 74,385 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 46,183 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 12.1% of county residents, and 28,202 receiving both doses, or 7.4%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Statewide, 1,530 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down 33 from Tuesday.
Monday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,501 on Nov. 17. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 27 of the last 30 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 351 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, up 11 from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 17 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 6% out of 22,607 tests conducted Monday.
Altogether, there have been 10.03 million COVID-19 tests conducted statewide since mid-March.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 6.3% out of 2,100 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccine supplies
DHHS said Wednesday that for this period, which began Monday, and for the periods beginning March 3 and March 10, the state will continue its two-part allocation process for vaccine providers.
This process is composed of a baseline allocation with equity increases and a set-aside allocation.
“Beginning this week, North Carolina expects to receive from the federal government 200,120 first doses allocated directly to the state to be further allocated to providers,” DHHS said.
Allocations to the federal retail and the federal program supporting Federally Qualified Health Centers are not included in this total.
Of the 171,250 weekly first doses to be distributed as baseline allocations, 151,150 are based on county population and 20,100 are for counties with higher numbers of unvaccinated adults who are ages 65 and older, and from historically marginalized populations
The additional 28,870 set-aside allocations are intended to help balance doses across counties, among newly enrolled vaccine providers, state facilities, long-term pharmacies not participating in the federal long-term care program, and community vaccination events.
DHHS said that community vaccination events are chosen based on equity, readiness and speed, and partnership.
