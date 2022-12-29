First Day Hikes get people started on the right foot

First Day Hikes will return to all of North Carolina's state parks on Sunday.

Part of a nationwide movement to get people active and in nature on the first day of each year, First Day Hikes in the state park system were canceled on Jan. 1, 2021, and were greatly reduced on Jan. 1, 2022, because of the pandemic.

On Sunday, all of the parks will have some sort of hike, according to Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

First Day Hikes started in Massachusetts in 1992 and slowly spread throughout the country.

The idea is to get people outside and exercising on the first day of the year, a time when people traditionally resolve to build new habits.

Though "Friends" groups, which support designated parks in North Carolina, held First Day Hikes at individual parks for years, it wasn't until 2011 that North Carolina's park system started a system-wide series of hikes on New Year's Day.

On Jan. 1, 2019, a record 3,859 people joined 57 guided hikes throughout the park system.

People participating in First Day Hikes are encouraged to dress for the terrain and weather and bring their own water and snacks. Most of the hikes are geared toward beginning hikers and are led by rangers.

Here's what a few parks in our region will be doing for their First Day Hikes:

Hanging Rock State Park: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the Hanging Rock trailhead in the visitor center parking area for a hike with a ranger to Wolf Rock.

Rated as a moderately difficult hike, the trail is about 3 miles long. Email maggie.miller@ncparks.gov to register.

Pilot Mountain State Park: 9 to 10 a.m. Meet park staff at the shuttle stop in front of the visitor center. The hike will be on the Grassy Ridge and Fiddlehead trails. The hike is less than a mile.

Stone Mountain State Park: 10 a.m. to noon. Meet a ranger at the lower trailhead parking lot for a moderately difficult 2.5-mile hike on the Wolf and Cedar Rock Loop trail. The park's website says the hike offers the best view of Stone Mountain that can be found anywhere in the park.

New River State Park: 1 to 2 p.m. Meet at the park's Wagoner Access for a 1.5-mile hike on Running Cedar Trail led by a ranger. The trail is rated as moderately difficult.

Elk Knob State Park: 1 p.m. Meet at the parking lot at the trailhead of Beech Tree Trail for a one-mile loop that is rated as easy. A ranger will lead the trail and talk about the natural history of the area and plans for the park.

Haw River State Park: noon to 2 p.m. Meet with a ranger at the park's Iron Ore Belt access for directions on taking a self-guided walk on one of the park's trails.

Lake Norman State Park: 10 a.m. Meet at the visitor center for a ranger-led hike along the Alder Trail, which is less than a mile. There will also be self-guided hikes throughout the day. A group of park supporters will have hot cocoa and s'mores available all day.

For a full list of First Day hikes, visit https://www.ncparks.gov/news/events/first-day-hike.