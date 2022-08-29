First day of school brings renewed enthusiasm — and bus delays — in Winston-Salem/Forsyth

Educators said the first day of school on Monday brought new enthusiasm to both students and teachers trying to get back to a normal education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it imposed.

Still, the first day also brought bus route delays of a sort that usually happens on opening day, made even worse this year by a shortage of bus drivers.

“People finally feel a sense of normalcy,” said Brent Campbell, the chief communicator for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. “There is an excitement about having assemblies again, and athletic events without restrictions, and some of those things that are related to COVID.”

In advance of opening day, Campbell said, school officials knew that some 500 students would be late arriving to school if they rode school buses, and that 2,500 students would be late getting home. Campbell said an effort was made to get that word out to parents.

The school system is some 61 drivers short of the corps of 370 drivers it needs to operate the buses on time. Campbell said there are 50 drivers in the pipeline to join the force of drivers, but that those people need to finish getting their training.

With a shortage of drivers, students on some routes had to ride on other buses, and that made some bus routes longer and lead to some of the delays.

“We tried to get ahead of any potential bus issues,” Campbell said, adding that the first day is hectic for bus transportation anyway because there’s always a flurry of additions and changes.

“That will change and improve over the first two weeks,” Campbell predicted.

Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said she heard from teachers that “a lot of good things were happening” as the students came back to school.

Kimmel Farm Elementary School had a drum line from the band at Winston-Salem State University to welcome the kids off the buses, she said. Ashley Elementary School had members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity to do the same.

“I know a lot of schools had special groups there for the children getting off the buses,” she said. “That is really starting the day on a high.”

School might not be completely normal yet, she said, but for the first time in a long time, it seems like normal isn’t so far away.

“There’s a lot more freedom,” she said. “This year, we all want to get back to the art of teaching and not so many restrictions. We are still going to be safe, but we are going on with teaching.”

Virtual learning was hard on both teachers and students, she said.

“When you are in a rich learning environment, you are able to feed off each other, but on a screen it is much harder to have that kind of relationship.”

Schools have bolstered security protocols and students were learning about those today,” Campbell said. Students at West Forsyth and East Forsyth high schools, with multiple buildings, are having to adjust to the need to use an ID number to get inside otherwise locked buildings.

“All in all, it was a pretty good day,” Campbell said. “We had only one report of a driver running past a stop arm, but no one was hurt. In my six years it was one of the best starts that we’ve had.”