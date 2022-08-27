First-day reflections: Walking with a freshman

Forty-five years ago (can it possibly be that long?) an ungainly, 14-year-old boy made the one-mile walk to his high school for the first time.

He strode down the crumbling concrete alley separating neat rows of two-story, early 20th century houses until he took a left at Nevada Street (pronounced Na-VAY-da there in Toledo, Ohio). A block-and-a-half later, he hung a right on East Broadway Street, a gritty and quite un-Broadway-like thoroughfare.

The rest of the hike was a straight shot to Waite High School.

In the next four years, he would walk the same route hundreds of times. As he approached Starr Avenue, he glanced at his reflection in the plate-glass window of Hirzel Brothers Florists and wondered how he had morphed seemingly overnight into something resembling a man.

He passed a half-dozen bars, where third-shift workers were just arriving for early-morning happy hour after they’d finished assembling Jeeps, building transmissions or molding windshields.

Houses much like his own guided his path for the final few blocks until the stately, ornate, brick school came into view. It was his father’s alma mater and the place his maternal grandparents first met — with his grandfather initially getting his grandmother’s attention (in typically unimaginative teenaged-boy fashion) by jabbing her with the business end of a math compass.

As an inhabitant of post-pubescent purgatory, the freshman who strode timidly to the school door that morning had yet to grow into his body. As an unworldly, unsuspecting kid, he had yet to mature into life.

He didn’t question the circumstances that shaped him, even when he should have, because he didn’t know that was an option. Life was what it was, for better or worse.

So he shut out his past and ignored his future by finding comfort in the present.

The sound of a basketball, worn down until it was as smooth as a peach, snapping through the net of a basketball goal bolted to the back of his garage offered affirmation he seldom experienced otherwise.

He drew energy from the electricity of summer thunderstorms, and experienced solitude in the near silence of snowy nights.

He found comfort as he drifted to sleep to the soothing drawl of Ernie Harwell, whose radio descriptions of Detroit Tigers games turned into nightly bedtime stories.

He wondered what to make of the butterflies he felt when he was near certain girls.

He wore his naivety like armor. He didn’t know what he didn’t know, and he was better for it.

I always think of that boy when I see students walking on the first day of school.

I miss him more every year.