First round of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive Wednesday in NC; 9,000 cases projected for Forsyth

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans, The Associated Press said.

Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to provide 95% effectiveness, compared with 70% to 75% effectiveness with J&J.

The Biden administration recommends taking the first dose available.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he expects the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to say, “Just get a vaccine. It doesn’t matter which one.”

“What you want is a vaccine that prevents deaths and severe infection,” Ohl said.

“All of three vaccines do that, and they all slow transmissions in communities. Those are big things to remember.”

Ohl summed up his perspective by saying, “When you get the chance to get vaccinated, get it done as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine ... in many instances your provider only has one vaccine version anyway.

“Effective is effective, so there is no reason to play the numbers game.”