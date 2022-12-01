First Street opens to two-way traffic in Winston-Salem

Sections of First and Second streets opened to two-way traffic on Thursday, although not many drivers were taking advantage of the new options during the early-morning commute.

That will change as drivers learn their way around, said Jeff Fansler, the city's assistant transportation director. Fansler said transportation staffers will be monitoring traffic closely to see how the changes affect the way drivers use the roads.

"Driver behavior tells a story," Fansler said. "Driver behavior is something we try to understand and model. We monitor what drivers do and take note of that, and make the best case for the most drivers."

First Street is now open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street. Second Street is open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

Work proceeds on the rest of the street-conversion project, which involves converting additional sections of Second Street to two-way travel. Those sections should be complete in early January, officials say.

Some of the final touches include marking some streets to make sure drivers don't make turns in places where they shouldn't, Fansler said.

For instance, drivers heading south on Second Street from Broad Street won't be allowed to turn left onto First Street when they get to that intersection, although neither street markings nor signs were present Thursday morning to make that clear. Anyone attempting a left turn there will find that northbound traffic coming from Peters Creek Parkway still has a green light in the intersection, after southbound traffic has already been stopped by a red light.

On Broad Street, northbound drivers won't be allowed to turn left onto Second Street, because that would clog the northbound traffic on Broad that uses two lanes at that point. The left lane of Broad Street heading north to the Second Street intersection had an arrow on the pavement Thursday morning indicating that drivers should only go forward, but that will be augmented with a sign forbidding left turns as well.

A one-way directional sign that hangs above the intersection of Second and Broad will remain because the segment of Second Street will remain one-way for the one block to the east, in between Broad and Spring Streets.