First students return to Forsyth classrooms where hand sanitizer and face masks are school supplies

For the first time since mid-March, teenagers returned to the halls of a few local high schools, the first of several waves of students who will be returning to in-person instruction in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Approved last week by the school board, the hybrid instruction plan is a gradual return to school for thousands of students, teachers and staff that is expected to stretch into January.
The plan’s roll-out started Monday with the return of 150 or so students enrolled in nursing, firefighting and emergency medical technician classes in the district’s Career Technical Education program.
Chosen because of a heavy emphasis on hands-on learning, the classes are spread out among five schools, including Atkins High School, where instructor Flonnie Clark taught nine masked students how to clean dentures and calm agitated elderly patients in a nursing fundamentals class — hands-on skills they need to demonstrate for a certified nursing assistant's license.
In addition to a few mannequins and hospital beds, the classroom included several containers of Clorox and a hand-sanitizing station, reminders of the protocols that school districts are taking to keep classrooms clean to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s nice to have kids back in the building,” said Chris Nichols, the principal at Atkins.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools closed in mid-March when the pandemic was in its early stages. In July, he said districts could teach remotely or offer a blend of remote and in-person learning if certain guidelines, such as masking and social distancing, are met.
Most of the state’s largest districts, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, chose remote learning.
In September, Cooper, citing in part the low transmission rates of children, said grades K-5 could return to in-person learning without restrictions on the number of children in the classroom.
Bruce Sherman, the executive director of the district’s Career Technical Education program, has been at the various schools gradually welcoming back students.
“We’ve never done school this way,” he said. “I feel like if we get this group back and are successful, we can bring in others.”
The district hopes to bring in other CTE students in a few weeks.
Support Local Journalism
They will be followed by pre-K students on Oct. 26; K-3 and children in special programs on Nov. 2; and grades 4-5 on Nov. 16.
Middle school students will be divided into cohorts and go to school either two days every week or two days every other week depending on the size of their school population. Sixth-graders will start Nov. 2, followed by seventh- and eighth-graders on Nov. 16.
High school students will return as soon as Jan. 11 for in-person testing and in-person classes on Jan. 25.
At Atkins on Tuesday, visitors were screened before heading down the empty hallway to the nursing classroom.
Students sat in desks that were spaced six-feet apart. Clark taught students how to tie knots in case they ever needed to restrain a patient, a last-resort, she told them. Each student was given a cloth restraint and instructed to practice on a mannequin.
“I’ll wash them before tomorrow,” Clark said.
Sherman said students and Clark would clean the areas they touched, including the mannequins, because they have a better idea of what surfaces they touched than a custodial crew.
Anesia Taylor, a senior, was a bit nervous coming back.
“Right now, I feel safe,” she said. “Before, I was scared because there is a pandemic going on.”
Moments before, she had told someone to step back a few steps to maintain social distancing.
At the end of the semester, students in Clark’s class will take an exam to become certified nursing assistants.
Sherman noted that because of the nature of their studies, they are aware of the virus’ dangers.
Laila Wyse, also a senior, said she hasn’t minded online classes. She’s worried about being in a classroom with 20 to 30 people as opposed to the 10 students who are in her nursing class. That group has been in the same class for a few years.
“I feel comfortable with these people,” Laila said.
336-727-7420
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.