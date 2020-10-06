First students return to Forsyth classrooms where hand sanitizer and face masks are school supplies

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools closed in mid-March when the pandemic was in its early stages. In July, he said districts could teach remotely or offer a blend of remote and in-person learning if certain guidelines, such as masking and social distancing, are met.

Most of the state’s largest districts, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, chose remote learning.

In September, Cooper, citing in part the low transmission rates of children, said grades K-5 could return to in-person learning without restrictions on the number of children in the classroom.

Bruce Sherman, the executive director of the district’s Career Technical Education program, has been at the various schools gradually welcoming back students.

“We’ve never done school this way,” he said. “I feel like if we get this group back and are successful, we can bring in others.”

The district hopes to bring in other CTE students in a few weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They will be followed by pre-K students on Oct. 26; K-3 and children in special programs on Nov. 2; and grades 4-5 on Nov. 16.