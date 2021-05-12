First wave of kids get their COVID-19 vaccinations in Winston-Salem. Here's where you'll find more vaccine opportunities for young people.

“The more people we vaccinate, the closer we are to herd immunity, and we can all feel safer,” Perrott said.

Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said Tuesday that the school district and Forsyth County Department of Public Health have been in talks about the school district being host to some vaccine clinics at its schools within the next few weeks.

The clinics would be for students and community members.

North Carolina law gives people under the age of 18 the ability to get a COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent. But McManus said no students under 18 would be vaccinated without parental consent at on-campus clinics.

County health director Joshua Swift said his department will have Pfizer vaccine available for those age groups beginning with its 4 to 8 p.m. vaccination clinic Thursday, along with 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Zach Hirata, 12, was one of the first to get the shot at Wednesday’s clinic at Hanes Mall. A sixth-grader at Ellis Middle School in Advance, Zach wants to get back to normal life, including taking Tae Kwon Do lessons in person.

“I want this period to be over with,” Zach said, “and for people to stop getting sick and dying from it.”

