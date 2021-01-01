Five displaced in apartment fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem firefighters said working smoke alarms in an apartment alerted the occupants to a fire on Wednesday, allowing them to safely exit the structure.

The fire occurred in the 1200 block of E. 29th St. in Winston-Salem.

Around 7:42 p.m., firefighters posted video on the department's Twitter feed showing smoke rising above the apartment and firefighters working to put out the fire.

By 7:47 p.m., firefighters were reporting that the apartment was clear of people on their initial search. A secondary search at 7:54 p.m. also found no one inside the structure and the fire now under control.

The cause of the fire was not given.

The fire department reported that the American Red Cross was called in to help find shelter for the five people who were displaced from their home.

