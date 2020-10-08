Five Forsyth courthouse employees positive for COVID-19. Sheriff's Office also IDs cases.

Five employees at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice have tested positive for COVID-19, the Forsyth County Clerk's Office said in a news release late Thursday.

As a result, the courthouse will have limited operations next week but will not shut down.

Renita Thompkins Linville, Forsyth County's clerk of court, said in a news release that court officials are working with the Forsyth County Health Department.

"If you are deemed to be a 'close contact' you will be notified," she said. "Close contact" is having been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID.

It includes anyone within 6 feet of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes within a 24-hour period, whether masked or unmasked.

The news release did not provide any identifying information about the court employees who tested positive, but LaShanda Millner, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the Hall of Justice.

She said that the sheriff's office is working with the health department. She said all sheriff's deputies who work at the courthouse are getting tested. She said she would have more information on Friday.

