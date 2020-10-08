Five Forsyth courthouse employees positive for COVID-19. Sheriff's Office also IDs cases.

Five employees at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice have tested positive for COVID-19, the Forsyth County Clerk's Office said in a news release late Thursday.
As a result, the courthouse will have limited operations next week but will not shut down.
Renita Thompkins Linville, Forsyth County's clerk of court, said in a news release that court officials are working with the Forsyth County Health Department.
"If you are deemed to be a 'close contact' you will be notified," she said. "Close contact" is having been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID.
It includes anyone within 6 feet of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes within a 24-hour period, whether masked or unmasked.
The news release did not provide any identifying information about the court employees who tested positive, but LaShanda Millner, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the Hall of Justice.
She said that the sheriff's office is working with the health department. She said all sheriff's deputies who work at the courthouse are getting tested. She said she would have more information on Friday.
Support Local Journalism
“We remain committed to protecting our team members," Millner said in a statement. "We will work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health who will be assisting us with contact tracing and we will continue to follow the CDC guidelines. This process will ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability."
Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Health Department, said Thursday during a media briefing that a few employees at the courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 and "we are working with the sheriff and the judges and the courthouse personnel to provide a case investigation and contact tracing."
He said health department officials will work to notify anyone who has had close contact with a person who tested positive. In June, five detention officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Courtrooms 1A, 3C, 3A (where preliminary hearings are held), 5A and 6B will be closed.
Courtrooms 5C, 4J and 3B will be open. Courtroom 3B will be used for first appearances, restraining orders and involuntary commitment hearings as needed. All other district and superior courts are closed next week.
In April, Todd Burke, the county's senior resident superior court judge, signed an order closing the Forsyth County Hall of Justice for several days after an employee who worked in the clerk's office tested positive for COVID-19. That clerk worked in the bookkeeping department.
The courthouse reopened on April 28 after a deep cleaning over the weekend.
Housing Justice Now issued a statement early Thursday saying that some bailiffs at the courthouse and Small Claims Court at the Forsyth County Government Center were not wearing face coverings on a consistent basis. The organization criticized the sheriff's office for how it has handled the issue.
Millner did not respond to Housing Justice Now's claims. The organization called for accountability for the sheriff's office and for the Forsyth County courthouse and Small Claims Court to be shut down immediately.
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.