Forsyth County has been confirmed with five more COVID-19 related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there was a 10-week low of 441 new confirmed cases, down from a revised 600 in the previous report. About 23.1%, or 102, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 124,749 confirmed cases and 963 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

The three key COVID-19 community spread metrics continued to trend in a positive direction last week in Forsyth.

The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Forsyth’s three key metrics for COVID-19 community spread still trending in a positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, only Yadkin County is in the high category. Davie, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties also are in the medium category.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by one to 14 in the latest report. One outbreak was declared as over by DHHS.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center was unchanged at 25 inmates.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 189, down four from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 106, down 11.

At least 14 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness, including at least two in the latest report.

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said it is “important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

Current outbreaks of at least 20 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Trinity Elms, with 28 staff (up two from previous report) and 24 residents (unchanged).

Trinity Glen, with 19 staff (unchanged) and 17 residents (up one).

Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 30 residents with one reported death, and three staff (both unchanged).

Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 23 residents and seven staff (both unchanged).

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 24 residents, including two deaths, and three staff (both unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 18 staff and six residents (both unchanged).

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 18 residents with one reported death, and six staff (both unchanged).

Kerner Ridge Assisted Living was removed from the outbreak dashboard. It had 29 residents with one death and 13 staff.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 11,028, compared with a revised 12,078 in the previous report. The latest weekly count is the lowest since late November.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report, 2,545, or 23.1%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.45 million.

There were 21 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 38 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,294.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 822, compared with 834 for the week that ended Feb. 4.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 883 last week, down from 975 for the week that ended Feb. 4.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 187 COVID-19 patients, down from 231 for the week that ended Feb. 4.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists 10 active subvariants.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 52.2% of new cases from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4, along with 30.2% the BQ 1.1 subvariant and 5.6% the BQ.1 subvariant.