Five more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth; weekly case count at seven-month low

The Forsyth County death toll from COVID-19 continues to increase even as the weekly case count reached a seven-month low last week.

Forsyth was reported with five confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, including four listed as occurring during the week that ended Nov. 12, according to the latest dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county has had 924 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 486 of the Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths, along with 210 ages 65 to 74, 182 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 24, and one whose age has not been determined.

Meanwhile, there were 251 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, down from 343 and 423 in the previous two reports. About 20.3%, or 51, were considered as reinfections.

It is the lowest weekly case count since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

Forsyth has had 116,574 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest said Nov. 1 that he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as more people spend more time indoors without mask restrictions in place.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks was unchanged at 11 in the latest state update.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 177, up three from last week, while infected staff members are at 48, up two.

At least seven long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases reported for residents (unchanged from previous report) and 17 staff (up one).

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, newly listed with 22 residents, including one death, and 10 staff.

* The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, newly listed with 18 residents and four staff.

* Brookridge Retirement Community, with 17 residents (up two) and four staff (unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, newly listed with 13 residents (up one) and five staff (up one).

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 6,225, down from a revised 8,816 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,310, or 18.1%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.26 million.

There were 41 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide last week for a total of 27,305 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 563, down 20 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 627 last week, down 41 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 140 COVID-19 patients, down 16 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 52% of new cases from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, along with 14.6% the BA.4.6 subvariant, 10% BF 7 subvariant, 9.4% BQ.1 subvariant and 6.1% the BQ 1.1 subvariant. There were nine subvariants listed by DHHS.

Priest warned that newer subvariants of the virus are very contagious, even among people have either been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19.

“By this point, most of us have either had COVID or some kind of natural immunity or been vaccinated, or both,” Priest said.

DHHS reported 8.1 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 10.9 million and 10.1 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.