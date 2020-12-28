Five more COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth as daily case count moderates

Forsyth County's death total from the COVID-19 pandemic has increased by five, while the daily case count was among the lowest so far in December.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth's overall death toll is at 221.
With 55 of those deaths occurring this month, December has the highest death toll for any month since the pandemic began.
There were 133 cases reported Monday, up from 117 reported Sunday that was tied with Dec. 1 for the lowest daily count of the month.
Even though Monday's count was up, the Forsyth daily case count has declined steadily over the past five days, with 304 reported Thursday, 233 reported Friday and 181 reported Saturday.
The overall Forsyth total is 19,947. There have been 6,409 cases so far in December, representing 32.1% of all COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March.
It's likely the daily case counts are down in part because of fewer tests being conducted in the county over the Christmas holiday period.
DHHS reported about 600 tests were conducted in Forsyth on Saturday with a 12.3% positive test rate. That's the lowest daily test count since about 800 on Dec. 14.
The daily high for Forsyth is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Dec. 19.
Statewide update
The statewide total for COVID-19 cases reached 520,716 after DHHS reported 3,888 cases Monday and 2,898 on Sunday.
The daily total for the past two days is down significantly from 7,703 cases reported Thursday, 6,345 reported Friday and 5,371 reported Saturday.
The statewide death toll reached 6,561 after an additional 12 deaths reported Monday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Jan. 5.
“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Dec. 22. "Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.
Red alert
Forsyth is on the DHHS list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Dec. 22, designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread. Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, urges North Carolinians to look at the map, see what color their county is, and “heed the recommendations, limit the number of households you are interacting with and limiting to just essential activities.”
The state's positive test rate was a pandemic record 14.7% out of 35,120 tests conducted Saturday. The previous record high was 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Dec. 17.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Wednesday, 82.9% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 15,742 out of 18,979. There were 3,025 active cases in the county at that time.
