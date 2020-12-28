Five more COVID-19 related deaths for Forsyth as daily case count moderates

Forsyth County's death total from the COVID-19 pandemic has increased by five, while the daily case count was among the lowest so far in December.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth's overall death toll is at 221.

With 55 of those deaths occurring this month, December has the highest death toll for any month since the pandemic began.

There were 133 cases reported Monday, up from 117 reported Sunday that was tied with Dec. 1 for the lowest daily count of the month.

Even though Monday's count was up, the Forsyth daily case count has declined steadily over the past five days, with 304 reported Thursday, 233 reported Friday and 181 reported Saturday.

The overall Forsyth total is 19,947. There have been 6,409 cases so far in December, representing 32.1% of all COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March.

It's likely the daily case counts are down in part because of fewer tests being conducted in the county over the Christmas holiday period.

DHHS reported about 600 tests were conducted in Forsyth on Saturday with a 12.3% positive test rate. That's the lowest daily test count since about 800 on Dec. 14.