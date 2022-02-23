Five more die from COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 64 have died of virus so far this month.

Monday's case count has been the lowest daily total since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.

Forsyth has recorded a total of 90,903 cases since the pandemic began.

The recent decrease in new cases is among the factors that led Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to end the citywide mask mandate. Starting March 1, people will not be required to wear masks.

That’s even though the city hasn’t reached the COVID-19 targets set by Joines on Oct. 29.

At that time, Joines said that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 12.3%.

The statewide rate was 9% on Wednesday, the lowest since 8.8% on Feb. 16.

Wednesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 31 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.