Five more die from COVID-19 in Forsyth County. 64 have died of virus so far this month.

Forsyth County reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service, making February one of the deadliest months of the pandemic.
Altogether, Forsyth has had 64 COVID-related deaths in February and has had 756 since the pandemic began in 2020.
Forsyth also reported five COVID-19 related on Tuesday.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. The second-highest total is 67 in February 2021 before COVID-19 vaccine were readily availabley.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday he remains confident that the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks.
Statewide, 94 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Wednesday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,390.
Forsyth case counts
Forsyth was reported with 108 new cases in Wednesday's report, up from 60 Tuesday and 49 Monday.
Monday's case count has been the lowest daily total since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.
Forsyth has recorded a total of 90,903 cases since the pandemic began.
The recent decrease in new cases is among the factors that led Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines to end the citywide mask mandate. Starting March 1, people will not be required to wear masks.
That’s even though the city hasn’t reached the COVID-19 targets set by Joines on Oct. 29.
At that time, Joines said that in order to lift the city’s mask mandate, the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 12.3%.
The statewide rate was 9% on Wednesday, the lowest since 8.8% on Feb. 16.
Wednesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 31 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Joines cautioned that if other COVID-19 variants emerge to cause large spikes in cases, “reinstating the mandate is always a possibility.”
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday to lift the district’s mask mandate next week.
Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 numbers continue to decline at current rates.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
Swift also still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
Statewide update
Statewide, DHHS reported 3,470 cases on Wednesday, compared with 1,716 Tuesday, 2,060 Monday and 3,567 Sunday.
Monday’s report marked the lowest daily statewide count since 1,041 on Nov. 28 — about 2½ weeks before the omicron surge commenced locally.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.57 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 2,123 patients statewide on Tuesday. That's down from 2,215 on Monday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped for 27 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 440 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 14 from Monday.
Statewide, 276 patients are on ventilators, including 57 in the Triad region. There were 45 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including nine in the Triad region.
