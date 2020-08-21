Five more Forsyth County long-term care facilities have experienced significant increases in their COVID-19 outbreaks within the past week, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The totals are as of 4 p.m. Friday. DHHS updates data for long-term care and correctional facilities, child-care centers and schools on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The largest number of new cases since Aug. 14 was reported at Trinity Elms, which went from five staff members and one resident being infected by the virus to 17 residents and 13 staff. There has been one resident death.
The next biggest increase was at Danby Assisted Living, which went from 10 staff and four residents infected to 22 residents and six staff. There have been four resident deaths.
Other increases occurred at: Trinity Glen, going from five staff and one resident infected to 12 staff and nine residents; Silas Creek Rehabilitation, going from one resident and one staff infected to eight staff and three residents; and Accordius Health of Clemmons, going from one resident and one staff infected to seven residents, including one death, and three staff.
It is the second outbreak at Silas Creek Rehabilitation during the pandemic. It had 12 residents infected, including one death, and 10 staff during the first outbreak that ended in late July.
DHHS reported little, if any, change in the three largest outbreaks in Forsyth:
* The Citadel at Winston-Salem remains at 57 residents and 17 staff infected. There have been four resident deaths.
* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation at 36 residents and 14 staff infected. There has been one resident death.
* The Atrium/The Respite Center remained at 19 staff and 11 residents infected. There have been no deaths reported.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's public health director, said last week the department has been providing enhanced assistance to The Atrium. The group-home facility has young adults among its residents.
"Whenever there is a cluster or an increase in cases, we try to act quickly as possible," Swift said.
Other outbreaks
DHHS reported Friday that the outbreak at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta has increased from between 91 and 102 employees last week to 115.
DHHS added to its list of outbreaks Friday the following facilities: Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation of Eden with eight residents and one staff infected; a facility on Healing Springs Road East in Crumpler with five staff infected; RHA Group Home in Ashe with two residents and two staff infected; Pelican House of Thomasville with two residents and one staff infected; and Cadence Living in Clemmons with two staff.
The other current outbreaks in Forsyth are: Brookridge Retirement Community with four staff infected; Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation with three staff, one resident infected; Homestead Hills Assisted Living with three staff infected; and Arbor Acres Retirement Community with two staff infected.
As of noon Friday, there have been 1,225 residents of nursing home or residential care centers in the state who have died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 49.1% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The death toll includes at least 13 in Forsyth long-term care facilities.
The most recent Forsyth Public Health COVID-19 surveillance report, with data as of Aug. 15, had 9.3% of cases in the county with individuals ages 65 and older and 10.1% for ages 55 to 65.
However, 33 of the county's 56 COVID-19 related deaths as of Aug. 15 were those ages 65 and older, while 16 were those ages 55 to 64. Forsyth has had four additional deaths since Saturday for a total of 60.
Across North Carolina, there have been at least 11,053 cases in long-term care facilities, representing 7.3% of the statewide total.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, nursing homes and residential care centers in these Triad and Northwest N.C. counties have active outbreaks: Forsyth with 13; Guilford with seven; Davidson, Randolph and Surry with three each; Alamance, Ashe and Rockingham, with two; and Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin with one.
Altogether, there are 937 active cases in those facilities, along with 76 deaths, 48 of which were Guilford.
Region's largest current outbreaks
The following are the Triad and Northwest North Carolina's 10 largest current outbreaks as of 4 p.m. Friday.
Guilford's Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center: 96 residents and 28 staff. There have been 22 resident deaths.
Guilford's Camden Health and Rehabilitation: 65 residents and 20 staff. There have been 15 resident deaths.
Wilkes' Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: 51 residents and 34 staff members. There has been one resident death.
Forsyth's The Citadel: 52 residents and 17 staff. There have been four resident deaths.
Randolph's Woodland Hill Center: 40 residents and 17 staff. There have been six resident deaths.
Surry's Pruitt Health-Elkin: 33 residents and 19 staff. There have been five resident deaths.
Davidson's Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center: 40 residents and 11 staff. There have been five resident deaths.
Forsyth's Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation: 36 residents and 14 staff members. There has been one resident death.
Guilford's Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation: 41 residents and seven staff. There have been three resident deaths.
Forsyth's The Atrium/The Respite Center: 19 staff and 11 residents. There are no reported deaths.
Forsyth's Trinity Elms, 17 residents and 11 staff. There has been one resident death.
