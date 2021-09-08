Five more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19. County reports 175 new cases.

K-12, child care facilities

DHHS said in a separate statement Wednesday that there have been at least 42 athletics-related clusters in North Carolina public, charter and private middle and high schools, "with a sharp increase in August coinciding with the start of the school year."

"While NCDHHS data cannot distinguish how people were exposed in these clusters, past public health investigations in other states have shown that spread among teammates often happens off the field, including during practice.

"To protect students’ privacy, no other identifying information, including county or school, will be released."

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state's chief medical officer, said that student athletes and their coaches need to increase layers of prevention to fight this more contagious delta variant: Don’t wait to vaccinate and urge others to do the same."

"Student athletes who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after a close contact with someone with COVID-19."

On Tuesday, the latest DHHS cluster report on K-12 schools and child-care facilities listed one Triad daycare with an active outbreak, which means the facility had at least five cases over a 28-day period.