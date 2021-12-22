Five more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illnesses. Local healthcare systems not ready to expand testing.

Five more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness as of Wednesday as new cases appear to be stabilizing at an elevated level.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 129 new cases in Forsyth between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Wednesday's report represents the state's last COVID-19 update until Dec. 28 as part of the state government's Christmas holiday period.
Forsyth has now recorded 607 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with 382 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020.
Overall, Forsyth has seen a total of 56,881 cases. In recent weeks, the county's new-case count has ranged from 40 per day to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
The positive test rate in Forsyth was at 9.1% as of noon Wednesday, down from 9.2% on Tuesday. The statewide rate is 10.4%.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift expects the county’s daily case count to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., confirmed Tuesday that the health-care system is dealing with omicron cases.
“It is in our communities and rapidly spreading,” Priest said.
“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them. It also seems to have a shorter incubation period, as short as three days.”
Vaccination, testing status
An advisory issued Monday by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen recommends requiring guests and family members to be vaccinated and have a booster shot if eligible before holiday gatherings. People also should be tested for COVID-19 before and after the event, she said.
DHHS has a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem. Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Go to takemyshot.nc.gov for appointments. For more information, call 888-675-4567.
DHHS said that, although its supply chain for testing equipment "remains tight, we are not currently seeing any shortages."
"While we’ve experienced an uptick in testing demands since Thanksgiving, we have not reached the peak testing demand that we have seen in past peak surges, such as the delta surge we experienced in summer 2021.
"DHHS is working with laboratory partners to continuously assess testing demand and supply throughout the state. At this time most laboratories have additional testing capacity available."
Testing options are available at ncdhhs.gov/gettested and include hundreds of no-cost community testing events weekly, more than 1,000 community testing sites and health care provider offices.
Many of those locations offer rapid antigen tests. Free at-home test collection kits also can be ordered through DHHS.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has no plans — in response to the projected omicron variant surge — to expand hours for COVID-19 testing and vaccination at its Hanes Mall center.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Wednesday it has had "a modest increase in the number of tests per week around Thanksgiving but has remained level since then."
The health system will said it will continue to monitor and assess the need for expanded vaccination and testing efforts and adjust as needed.
Cone Health said it has scheduled additional mass vaccination events at the Greensboro Coliseum for Jan. 7 and 8. Cone said demand so far this week for vaccinations and testing "was more than double that from a week ago."
Delta vs. omicron
Doctors, including Cohen and Priest, say there are early indications that omicron could be less severe in vaccinated and boosted individuals, or those who recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received vaccine doses.
However, Priest cautioned that “omicron is a threat, and individuals who are unvaccinated are at higher risk for hospitalization and death," as has been the case with the other variants.
Priest was wary Tuesday of suggestions that less severe infections caused by the omicron variant may be a silver lining.
"Throughout the pandemic, we've had moments like this where we think about best-case scenarios," Priest said. "My experience so far is that best-case scenarios seldom play out.
Statewide update
Across North Carolina, there were 4,889 cases reported Wednesday by DHHS, compared with 2,894 Tuesday, 2,892 Monday and 3,584 Sunday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than on Wednesday was on Oct. 1.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Cohen warned Monday that North Carolina could reach or exceed 10,000 daily cases over the next six to eight weeks with the projected omicron spread.
Statewide, there were 40 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday. There have been 1.61 million cases and 19,223 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 487 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Tuesday.
Of the 1,680 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, the Triad region and the Charlotte metro area (with 451 cases) had the most patients.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was higher Wednesday than it has been since Oct. 21.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 16, unvaccinated individuals represented 83% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
