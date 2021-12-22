Five more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illnesses. Local healthcare systems not ready to expand testing.

The health system will said it will continue to monitor and assess the need for expanded vaccination and testing efforts and adjust as needed.

Cone Health said it has scheduled additional mass vaccination events at the Greensboro Coliseum for Jan. 7 and 8. Cone said demand so far this week for vaccinations and testing "was more than double that from a week ago."

Delta vs. omicron

Doctors, including Cohen and Priest, say there are early indications that omicron could be less severe in vaccinated and boosted individuals, or those who recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received vaccine doses.

However, Priest cautioned that “omicron is a threat, and individuals who are unvaccinated are at higher risk for hospitalization and death," as has been the case with the other variants.

Priest was wary Tuesday of suggestions that less severe infections caused by the omicron variant may be a silver lining.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've had moments like this where we think about best-case scenarios," Priest said. "My experience so far is that best-case scenarios seldom play out.

Statewide update