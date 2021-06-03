Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth. County records another death.

New York City Transit employee, Brian Walter, continued working at the height of the pandemic because he was deemed an essential worker.

The daily COVID-19 case count remains at pandemic lows in Forsyth County while an additional related death has been reported.

On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported five new cases in Forsyth. That followed four cases for Tuesday and six cases for Monday.

As of Friday, the average number of new cases over the past 14 days had been 40, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

Forsyth has had 36,622 cases overall since the onset of the pandemic.

The county has had 389 COVID-19 related deaths, including nine since May 26.

The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he now considers Forsyth between the moderate and minimal risk levels for community spread.

By comparison, DHHS' latest county alert system report on May 27 had Forsyth in the significant risk category, which is ranked third among the five risk categories.