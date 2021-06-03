Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth. County records another death.

The daily COVID-19 case count remains at pandemic lows in Forsyth County while an additional related death has been reported.
On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported five new cases in Forsyth. That followed four cases for Tuesday and six cases for Monday.
As of Friday, the average number of new cases over the past 14 days had been 40, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Forsyth has had 36,622 cases overall since the onset of the pandemic.
The county has had 389 COVID-19 related deaths, including nine since May 26.
The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he now considers Forsyth between the moderate and minimal risk levels for community spread.
By comparison, DHHS' latest county alert system report on May 27 had Forsyth in the significant risk category, which is ranked third among the five risk categories.
"Cases are still happening, probably 40 or so a day, almost all in unvaccinated people," Ohl said.
"We're not admitting as many people to the hospital with COVID as we were in late March and early April. We haven't had to admit recently anyone with a normal immune system who has been vaccinated."
Vaccinations
DHHS said that, as of noon Thursday, 53.6% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
About 49.5% of adults are considered as fully vaccinated.
When it comes to the entire North Carolina population of about 10.6 million, 43.3% had received at least one dose and 39.2% were fully vaccinated.
About 77.7% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS listed 175,411 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 45.9%, while 158,331 are fully vaccinated, or 42%.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 135,426 people for the week that began May 24, which continues a seven-week decline in vaccinations.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Ohl has said the Forsyth vaccination rate “has fallen off considerably with the exception of the 12- to 15-year-old group.”
Statewide
The number of statewide cases was up in the latest DHHS report with 481 reported for Wednesday.
That follows up on 265 reported for Tuesday, 268 for Monday, 448 for Sunday, 626 for Saturday and 747 for Friday.
Tuesday’s count is the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the cast count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
The overall statewide case count for the pandemic is slightly more than 1 million.
DHHS listed 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide Thursday for an overall total of 13,130.
Local public-health officials have cautioned that Memorial Day weekend will serve as the first major measure of personal-responsibility measuring stick since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
Ohl said he remains concerned that “most communities across the country have just totally stopped wearing masks.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance lifted most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. North Carolina matched most of those guidelines the next day.
Cooper said May 14 that DHHS will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that.
“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
COVID-19 numbers
DHHS listed the latest statewide positive test rate at 2.9% based on 8,843 tests performed Tuesday. The rate has been as low recently as 2.8% in the May 27 report.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3.8% of about 175 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 613 in Thursday’s report, up three from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 134 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down one from Wednesday.
