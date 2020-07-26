Two separate shooting incidents over the weekend in Winston-Salem involving individuals standing outside a residence resulted in five victims being hospitalized. Police said someone in vehicles opened fire on the residents, injuring them before they could seek shelter inside.
One of the shooting incidents occurred at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Police said the victims — April Couser, 39, and Carlos Williamson, 39 — were outside the North Jackson Avenue residence when a vehicle with an unknown make-and-model drove up.
The occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the victims, who attempted to run inside the residence, but were struck by rounds. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arriving.
Police said both individuals suffered serious injuries. They are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
The other shooting incident occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday. Police reported that two vehicles stopped in front of a residence in the 900 block of Ferrell Avenue.
The victims — Zachery George, 19, Derisee Dillworth, 24, and Treyvez George, 21 — were standing in a yard on Ferrell Avenue. They attempted to run inside, but were struck by rounds fired by the occupants of the vehicles before they could seek shelter inside, police said.
The vehicles fled the area before police arrived.
All three men sustained serious injuries. Police said there were in stable condition in a local hospital.
The North Jackson and Ferrell shooting scenes are within two miles
It’s unknown if police are investigating any possible connection between the incidents. Multiple attempts by the Journal to get comment from police officials were unsuccessful.
Winston-Salem Police also reported a third shooting in the city Sunday night, with an individual receiving multiple gunshot wounds at Salem Gardens apartments complex.
Police request\ that anyone with further information regarding these incidents contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.