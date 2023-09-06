A flagger for a road crew was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the 3900 block of Carver School Road on Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said Wednesday.

Catlin Edward Fausnet, 38, of North Wilkesboro, was struck about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Fausnet, who works for Flagger Force, was closing lanes on Carver School Road when he stepped into the northbound lane, which was not closed, and was struck by a car driven by Natasha Maia Humphrey, 36, of Hicks Street.

Humphrey and a 9-year-old passenger in her car were not injured.

Fausnet had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Carver School Road was closed for about 2½ hours.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Melissa Hall