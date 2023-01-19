Flags go half-staff to honor late Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy of Winston-Salem

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to lower their flags half-staff immediately until sunset on Friday in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who died on Tuesday.

Kennedy, of Winston-Salem, was the second Black female attorney in North Carolina and served as the first Black female presidential elector in 1976 for the state. Gov. Jim Hunt appointed Annie Kennedy to represent N.C. House District 29 in 1979 to fill a vacated seat. She later represented the 66th district in North Carolina's state House. She was the first Black woman to serve in the N.C. General Assembly.

"My friend, Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, was an extraordinary public servant who paved the way for future leaders in our state as the first African American woman to serve in the NC General Assembly," Cooper said. "Our prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions were also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the indicated time.