Flaky Internet-fueled theory fuels unseemly disruption at school board meeting

“I’ve been in public education for over 30 years, and honestly, everything we do, we are modeling for our children,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said later in the meeting. “The rudeness and the ugliness, I’m pretty appalled.”

Tension in air

According to folks actually in the room Tuesday, the true mood of the crowd was not (and could not) be adequately conveyed via replay.

“I’ve listened back and it doesn’t quite convey how tense it felt when the guy was shouting as they tried to subdue him in the hallway,” one observer wrote Wednesday in a text message.

Remember when we could all look on when yellow-coated security tackled streakers at the Super Bowl and agree that the invader(s) were fringe actors worthy of collective scorn and laughter?

The COVID pandemic, for better or worse, has turned a corner into an endemic — a $1 word which roughly means “We give up. 1 million-plus dead, mostly the elderly, the sick and those too obtuse and/or obstinate to take a vaccine is a price we’re happy to pay.”