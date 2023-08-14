A late-January fire at a Winston-Salem industrial plant sends a smoke plume skyward that is visible for miles.

Firefighters spend days battling the blaze, which becomes an environmental and public health concern as the facility is ultimately reduced to heaps of heat-warped metal and gray ash.

It’s a scene still fresh in the collective memory of a community threatened last year by a fire that leveled a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant where hundreds of tons of a highly explosive chemical were stored.

But the description also applies to an incident that dominated news in the city more than a quarter-century earlier.

In the afternoon of Jan. 25, 1996, fire broke out at a tire recycling facility in southeast Winston-Salem. Burning rubber produced a black cloud that could be seen from Greensboro to Statesville, according to Journal reports from the time.

As was the case with the Winston Weaver fire, state environmental officials expressed concerns about inhalable particles in the smoke that could enter the lungs and bloodstreams of those exposed to the unhealthy air.

In both incidents, chemical-laden runoff from millions of gallons of water used to fight the blazes found its way into creeks that ultimately feed the Yadkin River.

And, like the potentially explosive Winston-Weaver blaze that ignited Jan. 31, 2022, what would become known simply as the “tire fire” sparked a lawsuit against the owner and operator of the facility.

‘Completely different animal’

But as similar as the two incidents appear, the two resulting suits offer a distinct contrast in legal strategy, explained Catherine Ross Dunham, an attorney in a 1996 lawsuit related to the fire at Tires Inc. who now is a professor at the Elon University School of Law.

The Winston Weaver suit has been filed as a class action by five neighbors of the plant who say they were negatively impacted by the fire. A larger group of residents who were similarly affected by the blaze would share in any monetary awards related to the case.

“It’s just a completely different animal because at the core of a class action, you have the unnamed plaintiffs, which would be the people exposed to ... whatever came out of the fire, but they either don’t know they were exposed or they’re not accessing lawsuits in their own name,” Dunham said of the Winston Weaver case.

In the 1996 lawsuit, however, Dunham and her partner, Stewart Butler, represented a single client.

The plaintiff in that case, Environmental Compliance Corp., or ECC, shared a loading dock with Tires Inc., according to Journal reports on the fire at the time.

Phyllis Still was working in the EEC office on Jan. 25, 1996, when a man came through the door and asked someone to call 911 because there was a small fire on the dock.

“I didn’t think about it (and) I kept working,” she told the Journal. “When the firetrucks started arriving, that’s when I looked out of the window. You could see the fire come straight for the building and that’s when I said, ‘Let’s get out.’”

Still said she grabbed her purse, briefcase and the company’s petty cash before fleeing ahead of the flames.

Although it was never proven, investigators believed the fire was caused by the mishandling of heated scrap rubber, which the company stored in trailers on the shared loading dock, Dunham recalled.

“When workers disrupted the store of hot rubber with a forklift, flames erupted, and the hot rubber began to burn the loading dock and building,” she added. “Because the combustible material was rubber, the fire burned long and produced a lot of black smoke over Winston-Salem.”

Like Winston Weaver’s plant, Tires Inc.’s facility had no sprinkler system or other fire defense, and the spreading flames quickly consumed ECC’s workspace.

One versus many

EEC’s subsequent lawsuit against Tires Inc. was straightforward.

And substantial.

“Our ask, based on our client’s assessment of property and business loss was well over $1 million, which was real money back then,” Dunham said.

The case never went to trial. Instead, after about a year of litigation, the two sides reached a settlement.

It was “a lesser amount but enough that our client was happy,” Dunham recalled.

In the newly combined Winston Weaver lawsuit, meanwhile, the fortunes of an unknown number of individuals rest with the five known plaintiffs.

“The thing that makes class action complicated is the unnamed plaintiffs are basically giving up their power over their claims to the named plaintiffs,” Dunham explained. “They’re in it whether they want to be in it or not. And they’re giving up everything (in terms of their own potential legal action) and they probably don’t even know.”

The Winston Weaver fire triggered a voluntary evacuation affecting more than 6,000 people, shrouded parts of the city for days in unhealthy levels of smoke and polluted creeks.

People close to the plant were exposed to airborne particles from the fire that at one point led to air quality seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency deems hazardous.

The lawsuit refers to resident who lived in the evacuation zone — areas within one mile of Winston Weaver — as “members and representatives of the class.”

“That’s a pretty cohesive group of people,” Dunham said. “The fact that they all wouldn’t have gotten the same level of ‘sick’ wouldn’t matter. They’ve all had the same exposure. Anything the defendant did that makes (the company) civilly liable would apply to all of those individuals.”

But the suit goes a step further by including businesses as potential class members, a move Dunham called “a complicator.”

“Businesses suffer a different kind of harm when there’s something like a fire,” she explained. “Their harm might be that ‘I couldn’t open my business for two weeks.’ That’s completely different than, ‘I coughed.’ My gut on the complaint was that was the most ambitious (element).”

‘Roll the big dice’

Lawyers representing Winston Weaver Co. and neighbors of the North Cherry Street facility appeared before a judge for the first time July 31 in Forsyth County Superior Court.

Attorneys for the residents accepted a defense motion to drop two of several legal claims against Winston Weaver, while the company’s lawyers agreed not to seek dismissal of any more claims.

Pretrial presentations of evidence are expected to begin as early as this month.

The case’s seminal moment likely will be when Judge Edwin Wilson Jr. rules on whether the suit may move forward as a class action.

“At some point the plaintiffs have to roll the big dice, which is getting this ‘class’ certified,” Dunham said.

Certification would clear the way for the named plaintiffs to essentially represent the interests of anyone similarly impacted by the fire.

“Typically, if the lawsuit gets certified as a class action, the defendant then will be inclined to settle,” Dunham explained.

If the Winston Weaver plaintiffs sued individually, their claims would not involve high-dollar amounts because they focus on temporary impacts such as “loss of use and enjoyment” of their homes during the evacuation, the cost of temporary shelter, and lost wages because of missed work.

“The reason for a class action is those people aren’t going to sue on their own,” Dunham noted. “They’re not going to go get a lawyer ... to sue on a $20,000 claim, or even a $100,000 claim. No lawyer’s going to take it. But if you can put all those small claims together in a class, then you have a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.”

That would give a defendant like Winston Weaver incentive to negotiate and avoid a trial.

“Defendants benefit from class actions because they put all the claims together and they discount them,” Dunham added. “So, when they settle the class action, they settle every possible claim that could come out of this fire in one fell swoop. But if the class doesn’t get certified, the defendant can say, ‘Fine, anyone who has the energy can come and sue me,’ and most people won’t.”

‘Ultra-hazardous’

Among the revelations about Winston Weaver after the fire was that for years it improperly stored highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizer. The company had an estimated 600 tons of the substance at the facility at the time of the fire — enough to potentially trigger what Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.”

The lawsuit cites such “ultra-hazardous activity” as an example of Winston Weaver’s negligence.

After the fire, the company was hit with a state fine for its mishandling of ammonium nitrate and a federal penalty for failing for years to submit required disclosure documents related to exposure of potentially toxic chemicals.

But holding a company legally accountable for that kind of mismanagement requires victims, Dunham noted.

“You can do horrible things, even things that are regulatory failures,” she said. “But if nobody’s hurt, you just don’t have a lawsuit. They could have violated every federal and state law in storing that ammonium nitrate, but if nothing happened that harmed anybody, there’s no civil remedy for it.”