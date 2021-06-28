Flap over track use at Hanes Park boils on social media

"They are not making any policy changes," Ralston said. "They may be more strictly enforcing some of the policies that were already in place, but they are not going to be closing the park."

Ralston said most adult runners use the track after the higher schoolers are gone, and that "runners are very respectful of the Reynolds High School time on that track."

"They are almost never out there when we have things going on," he said. "We do things at 6 p.m. at night and there's almost never a conflict. I'm less concerned than when I first heard about it, and I have expressed that to others in the running community."

On the other hand, Ralston said, if runners are going to be shut out from the track from 2 to 6 p.m. on days, "it would be a problem."

"Most runners work normal or traditional work hours and would not be out there during those hours anyway," he said. "But runners who have flexibility to run during those times, when the weather is good, they are going to get out there. If they put up signs that the track is closed during that period, it is going to create some angst. If I run from the house to the track with plans to do a workout, and I don't know until I get down there that the track is closed, that is going to create some angst."