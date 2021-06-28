Flap over track use at Hanes Park boils on social media

A social media flap is exposing ongoing tensions over how the public and the public schools can share use of Hanes Park, one of the city's prime recreational areas.
And folks are wondering how much may change this fall when new signs are put up outlining when the schools have use of the track and other park facilities.
When a school official was quoted in a recent Journal story as saying that the track and nearby fields at Hanes Park could be generally tied up from 2:30 to 7 p.m. for school use, that provoked outrage on social media from some who described the schools as trying to take over the park.
City Council Member Jeff MacIntosh joined the fray, saying any suggestion that the city's long-standing agreement with the schools over park use has changed is incorrect, and maintaining that city officials would never agree to let the schools "shut out the public" for any such length of time.
MacIntosh is following up his comments on the West End Neighbors Association's Facebook page with a guest column he's submitted to the Journal's editorial page. In that column, MacIntosh maintains that in dealing with the schools, one should "take good notes of what was said by whom and when."
MacIntosh charged that some school supporters see city improvements at Hanes Park as a chance to push for solutions to the high school's lack of adequate athletic facilities:
"Those inadequacies will continue to exist for generations more if the only solution they can come up with is to try and bully the city into taking park access away from the general public and giving it to the school," MacIntosh writes.
William Royston, the city's director of recreation and parks, said Monday that while it is true that the city's agreement with the schools over park facilities has not changed, it's also true that the times the schools use the track and other areas will be made more explicit.
"There are not any new provisions in the agreement," Royston said. "The school system has always had the right to have exclusive use of certain areas in the park for school activities."
Royston said that in the past, those times have not been well-defined in advance. That would result in situations where citizens might use some lanes on the track while high schoolers at practice would use other lanes, Royston said.
Signs already at the track note that students in high and middle school use the track from 4 to 6 p.m. from Nov. 1 through May 31. The sign asks park users to show courtesy and not interrupt the students who're practicing.
Royston said the new signs will be color-coded and have more information for park users about the school athletic schedule, and will note that the areas in use by the schools are reserved during that time.
Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of the public schools here, said he has provided city officials with a chart for the coming year showing which sports need which areas and for how long.
That chart shows the high school cross country team using the track from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from Aug. 16 to Nov. 1, with winter track and spring track using the track from 4-6 p.m. from Nov. 1 through May 15.
But there's also middle school use of the track to consider: Walker said middle-schoolers would likely start "shortly after 2," with the high schoolers coming afterward.
One difficulty with putting together a schedule is that the middle school schedule won't be known until fall, since the middle school athletic director is not a 12-month employee, Walker said.
Walker said the use restrictions won't be in effect "the whole school year," but just when the various school teams need the areas for practice.
"Softball is in the spring, track and field is in the spring, from March to the first of May," Walker said. "Then there's soccer on the softball field in the fall. We're not talking about the whole school year.
When Walker's earlier comments appeared in the paper, Er Ralston said, "it created a lot of consternation in the running community." Ralston is vice president of the Twin City Track Club, many of whose members run at Hanes Park.
"They are not making any policy changes," Ralston said. "They may be more strictly enforcing some of the policies that were already in place, but they are not going to be closing the park."
Ralston said most adult runners use the track after the higher schoolers are gone, and that "runners are very respectful of the Reynolds High School time on that track."
"They are almost never out there when we have things going on," he said. "We do things at 6 p.m. at night and there's almost never a conflict. I'm less concerned than when I first heard about it, and I have expressed that to others in the running community."
On the other hand, Ralston said, if runners are going to be shut out from the track from 2 to 6 p.m. on days, "it would be a problem."
"Most runners work normal or traditional work hours and would not be out there during those hours anyway," he said. "But runners who have flexibility to run during those times, when the weather is good, they are going to get out there. If they put up signs that the track is closed during that period, it is going to create some angst. If I run from the house to the track with plans to do a workout, and I don't know until I get down there that the track is closed, that is going to create some angst."
Walker said the schools want the city's park ranger to be available at certain times when use of the track could cause conflicts.
"The key is how well it gets communicated to the community," Walker said, noting that if too many people try to use the track when school users need it, a park ranger can "ask them to get off the track."
The city can never solve the school system's problem of inadequate athletic facilities at the high school, MacIntosh said. For instance, while school backers may have hoped the city could use bond money to relocate tennis courts from inside the Hanes Park track, MacIntosh said, school officials have long known that simply wasn't going to happen.
"Nothing the city does with the bond money is going to change the usage agreement," MacIntosh said. "I think after the hubbub dies down, we will be back where we started. The problem is that the school system does not have appropriate facilities for that high school."
