Central Forsyth County is under a flash flood warning until 8:15 p.m. Winston-Salem, Pfafftown and Sedge Garden are all likely to see flooding, said the National Weather Service.

The weather service radar shows storms producing heavy rain across the area, with up to two inches already falling by 5:18 p.m. Another 2 inches is possible, the weather service reported. People should exercise particular caution around creeks and streams as well as on highways, streets and underpasses.

 — rrobinson@wsjournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments