Lightning strike leaves home in flames in Winston-Salem

A lightning strike started a fire on top of a house Tuesday in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane in northwestern Winston-Salem as heavy thunderstorms moved through the Triad.

The fire was reported at 6:05 p.m. to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said Tabetha Bailey Childress, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

It was unknown Tuesday night if anyone was inside the home at the time of lightning strike and fire, according FOX8/WGHP, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

City firefighters put out that house fire.

About two hours later Tuesday, a second house fire was reported in the 4900 block of Keehlen Avenue near the Smith Reynolds Airport, the fire department said on its Twitter page.

It was unknown Tuesday night whether that fire was weather related, Childress said. Childress said she was awaiting information from firefighters about the cause and whether anyone was injured in that fire.

The storm caused flash flooding along roads in Winston-Salem, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash-flood warning Tuesday night for Forsyth County.

A stranded driver was rescued when a clogged storm water drain and the storm’s heavy rain left standing water on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, said Michelle Brock, an emergency management coordinator for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Emergency Management Office.

The agency also received numerous reports of house fires throughout Forsyth County during Tuesday’s storm, Brock said. Thunderstorms produce cloud to ground lightning strikes that can result in house fires, she said.

Up to 4 inches of rain fell in Forsyth County, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

Flooding is likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas, the weather service said.

A 7:31 p.m., Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain due to storms had moved out of the area. However, light to moderate rainfall continued, the weather service said.

The areas at risk for flooding include Kernersville, Clemmons, Greensboro, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, McLeansville, Summerfield, Gibsonville, Stokesdale, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Colfax, Lake Brandt, Climax, Forest Oaks, Belews Creek and Belews Lake, the weather service said.

During the storm, a 64 mph wind gust was reported 5 miles southeast of Colfax in Guilford County, the weather service said. Strong winds also blew off shingles and broke tree limbs four miles southwest of Thomasville.

The thunderstorm left thousands without power Tuesday.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Duke Energy Corp reported on its website that 9,233 of its customers in Forsyth County were without power.

The company said that 10,541 customers were without power in Guilford County and 3,910 in Davidson County.

