Flash flood watch extended in parts of Northwest NC. High winds, heavy rain in Wednesday's Triad forecast.

The National Weather Service has extended its flash flood watch for four counties in Northwest North Carolina amid reports of flooding Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in Surry County.

The watch will be in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for Stokes, Alleghany, Surry and Wilkes counties, the weather service said.

Between 11:03 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, flooding was reported on several roads across Surry County, the weather service said. No injuries were reported, but two people were rescued from floodwater in northeastern Surry County.

In central North Carolina, including the Triad, showers and storms will pose a risk of damaging wind and heavy rain and flooding through Wednesday evening, the weather service said.

Deep tropical moisture will move across the central Appalachians on Wednesday, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain in portions of North Carolina and Virginia, the weather service said.

In addition, a cold front will enter the region later Wednesday, bringing more rainfall Wednesday night, the weather service said. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains into the eastern foothills.