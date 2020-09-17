Flash flood watch for the Triad and central North Carolina as Sally rolls through

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for most of central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties.

The watch will remain in effect through Friday afternoon, the weather service said. Rainfall totals will range from 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Sally will move northeast across the region through Friday morning, spreading moderate to heavy rain this afternoon and tonight, the weather service said. Areas along the Interstate 77 corridor could be affected.

Lingering rain will diminish and become light rain by Friday morning, the weather service said.

The storm will merge with a cold front, which will push through North Carolina through Friday, the weather service said.

The threat of flash flooding exists along streams and creeks exists in the region, including urban areas, the weather service said. The deluge could flood roads, homes, outbuildings and businesses in low-lying areas near streams and rivers.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Tropical Storm Sally was over northeast Georgia near the Georgia-Alabama border, the weather service said.