Flash-flood watch issued for the Triad and central North Carolina

Did you know that just an inch of floodwater inside of a home can cost more than $20,000 in damage? Flooding is the most common disaster in the United States and can occur anywhere in the country.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for the Triad and central North Carolina.

The watch will be in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening for Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties, the weather service said.

"Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation," the agency said.

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible over the weekend, especially late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, the weather service said.

Deep moisture flowing into the region combined with a warm front, moving in from the South and Southeast will bring a threat of widespread rain Saturday into Sunday to the Piedmont’s southern and western sections, the weather service said.

Nearly 2 inches of rain are expected, the weather service said. The potential for isolated storms' rainfall totals could reach 3 to 4 inches.

The risk of flooding will be the highest in urban areas, the weather service said.

