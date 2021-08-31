Flash flooding, severe storms possible as Ida's remnants roll through the Triad and Northwest NC

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Northwest North Carolina as Tropical Depression moves slowly through the South.

The watch will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until midnight Thursday, the weather service said. The affected areas are Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was over Jackson, Miss., with 35 mph sustained winds and moving northeast at 9 mph, according the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm's remnants are expected to move through central North Carolina, including the Triad, on Wednesday, the weather service said. Severe storms are possible with damaging winds in Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties.

An isolated tornado is also possible in the Triad, the weather service said. Additionally, locally heavy rain will result in a risk of minor flooding, mainly in urban areas or spots with poor drainage.

Across Northwest North Carolina, widespread heavy rain is expected initially with spiral bands of showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, the weather service said. Steady moderate and occasionally heavy rainfall is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.