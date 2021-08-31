Flash flooding, severe storms possible as Ida's remnants roll through the Triad and Northwest NC

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Northwest North Carolina as Tropical Depression moves slowly through the South.
The watch will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until midnight Thursday, the weather service said. The affected areas are Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Stokes, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was over Jackson, Miss., with 35 mph sustained winds and moving northeast at 9 mph, according the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The storm's remnants are expected to move through central North Carolina, including the Triad, on Wednesday, the weather service said. Severe storms are possible with damaging winds in Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties.
An isolated tornado is also possible in the Triad, the weather service said. Additionally, locally heavy rain will result in a risk of minor flooding, mainly in urban areas or spots with poor drainage.
Across Northwest North Carolina, widespread heavy rain is expected initially with spiral bands of showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, the weather service said. Steady moderate and occasionally heavy rainfall is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The region is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally heavier amounts of 2 to 5 inches of rain possible where rain bands set up and persist over a particular area, the weather service said. Localized thunderstorms could also produce high rainfall amounts.
Widespread minor flooding is expected in low-lying, poorly draining and typically flood-prone areas, the weather service said. Small creeks and streams will likely rise out of their banks and flood adjacent areas.
Landslides and mudslides also will be possible in areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the weather service said. Some roads and highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and stream and creek flooding.
The weather service advises people not to drive their vehicles over water-covered roads.
