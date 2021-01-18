Flashback: Decades after K&W explosion, residents remember harrowing incident

One day the K&W was there and booming with business. The next day it was gone, victim of a literal boom.
An explosion on Jan. 18, 1988, leveled the popular K&W on Knollwood Street after a natural gas leak in the cafeteria’s basement ignited, leaving behind a crater.
Piles of concrete and steel interwoven with fragments, chairs, booths and electrical lights were all that remained of the 275-seat cafeteria.
Officer Lonnie M. Maines stumbled upon the scene, radioing a succinct message to the police dispatcher at 2:34 a.m. on Jan. 18, 1988: “The K&W is missing.”
There was a moment of stunned silence before a scratchy voice came over the radio: “10-9, repeat your transmission.”
“The K&W. It’s gone,” Maines said.
‘Nobody could believe it’
Maines was on routine patrol in the early hours of the wintry morning when he cruised by the K&W, where he often ate.
Less than a minute later, an earth-shattering noise shook his patrol car, setting off a chain of alarms and unleashing a haze of smoke.
“When I heard the explosion, I thought the service station had blown up because there was a lot of fire over there,” Maines said in 2018, 30 years after the explosion. “It shook me up because if it had gone off a minute sooner, it probably would’ve got us.”
Debris was still falling when Maines realized the K&W and part of the adjoining motel had been wiped off the map.
He radioed for backup and began sifting through the debris to see if anyone had been caught in the blast at 380 Knollwood Street, he said. Five people had been injured in the motel, including a security guard who had a broken knee, broken ankle and broken ribs. There were no fatalities.
“The K&W and part of the motel were just gone, nothing left but a chair and a table that had blown into the swimming pool,” Maines said. “My adrenaline was going. I was afraid I was going to find somebody. It was spooky.”
The motel, which was attached to the cafeteria, suffered extensive structural damage with debris strewn about and guests reporting being blown out of bed.
Many likened the sound to an airplane crashing or a tractor-trailer striking a building at full speed.
Windows of nearby shops at Thruway Shopping Center had shattered and buildings were rattled as far as 3 miles away.
“Nobody could believe it,” said Maines, who worked in law enforcement for 22 years. “It was one of those things you’ll never forget.”
A cause and questions
Investigators determined in October of 1988 that a leak in a joint of the gas line that had caused natural gas to escape in the cafeteria basement.
When one of the two large water boilers — which were situated beside the gas line and had been installed the year before— turned on, the K&W exploded.
“If that gas line broke, it could fill that (boiler) room in a matter of minutes,” an authority surmised in a Jan. 20, 1988, article before the official ruling was released.
Witnesses reported smelling gas in the minutes before the explosion, including maintenance attendant Robert A. Luck, who was cleaning the cafeteria when he heard a hissing noise and ran to the adjoining motel lobby as the explosion occurred.
“It felt like I fell for five minutes. It was terrible. I’m telling you, I thought it was the end,” Luck said at the time. “It’s something that pierces you, pierces you through and through.”
A lengthy 10-month investigation placed the blame indefinitely on Piedmont Natural Gas Company with questions raised about the installation of the gas line and the response protocol to the incident.
Investigators concluded the explosion would not have occurred if the gas company had inspected and maintained the high pressure pipeline as required by federal regulations.
The pipeline, which was not coated to protect it from the elements, was so corroded that it sprang at least two small leaks before rupturing, according to investigators.
The National Transportation Safety board also questioned why emergency personnel allowed gas to leak for 90 minutes after the explosion and why people were sent into the adjacent building without first checking for gas.
It was an incident that should never have happened, investigators concluded.
The aftermath
The explosion caused $1.5 million in damage and rocked the daily routines of the thousands of Winston-Salem residents who visited the centrally located K&W.
Dr. Houck M. Medford ate there six days a week and was on his way there when he saw the rubble, he said in 2018.
Every day he would get a lightly poached egg, two pieces of cinnamon toast, hash browns and coffee for $1.79 before heading to work as a faculty member at Bowman Gray.
“The K&Ws were one of the primary destinations for eating,” Medford said. “They were very popular, you used to take your whole family as a tradition.”
The cafeteria served about 3,000 people each day and found a niche as the only K&W in Winston-Salem to serve breakfast at the time.
The explosion unseated the 120 workers — most of them full-time — who worked at the cafeteria and were given the choice of going to one of the three other K&Ws to work or go home for the day.
“After the explosion, the businesses surrounding (K&W) had to close, the inn closed,” Medford said. “It was very significant.”
The family-owned company started in 1937 during the Great Depression with one restaurant on Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
The location on Knollwood Street had been there since 1964 and was not rebuilt, giving way to corporate buildings.
“For a building to explode because of a gas leak, it didn’t have to be a K&W for us to be wowed by it,” Medford said. “It was big news. It was a shock.”
