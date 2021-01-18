Flashback: Decades after K&W explosion, residents remember harrowing incident

The National Transportation Safety board also questioned why emergency personnel allowed gas to leak for 90 minutes after the explosion and why people were sent into the adjacent building without first checking for gas.

It was an incident that should never have happened, investigators concluded.

The aftermath

The explosion caused $1.5 million in damage and rocked the daily routines of the thousands of Winston-Salem residents who visited the centrally located K&W.

Dr. Houck M. Medford ate there six days a week and was on his way there when he saw the rubble, he said in 2018.

Every day he would get a lightly poached egg, two pieces of cinnamon toast, hash browns and coffee for $1.79 before heading to work as a faculty member at Bowman Gray.

“The K&Ws were one of the primary destinations for eating,” Medford said. “They were very popular, you used to take your whole family as a tradition.”

The cafeteria served about 3,000 people each day and found a niche as the only K&W in Winston-Salem to serve breakfast at the time.