Flood advisory issued for Forsyth County; 9,200 without power in county

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Forsyth County as thunderstorms rolled through the area Saturday afternoon.
The storms led to the postponement of the NASCAR races Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The advisory will remain in effect through 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The storms also caused power outages to 9,228 Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County, according to the company’s website.
At 5:24 p.m. Saturday, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the weather service said.
The storms brought up to 2 inches of rain, which will cause urban and small stream flooding, the weather service said.
Flooding is possible in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lewisville, Walkertown, Rural Hall, Pfafftown, Stanleyville, Sedge Garden and High Point, the weather service said.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A strong thunderstorm will affect portions of northern Forsyth County through 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm could bring wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.