Flood advisory issued for Forsyth County

The National Weather Service has issued flood advisory for the Triad in the aftermath of Thursday’s line of thunderstorms that rolled through the area.

The advisory is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Thursday for Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson and Randolph counties, the weather service said.

Minor flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, the weather service said. Ponding of water in urban and other areas is occurring or is imminent.

At 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the advisory area, the weather service said. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that could experience flooding include Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville, McLeansville, Archdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Gibsonville, Stokesdale, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Liberty, Staley and Forest Oaks, the weather service said.

As of 2 p.m., Duke Energy Corp. reported that 1,658 of its customers in Forsyth County and 1,624 of its customers in Guilford County have lost power.