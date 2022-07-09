Flood advisory issued for Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Stokes, Yadkin and Surry counties.

The advisory is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Saturday as flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, the weather service said.

At 3:31 p.m. Saturday, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the region, the weather service said. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen in those areas, the weather service said. Minor flooding is likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas, with water gathering over roads.

Flooding might happen along the Ararat River, Arnold Branch, Baker Branch, Brushy Fork Creek, Belews Creek, Big Beaver Island Creek, Beaverdam Creek and Beaver Creek, the weather service said.

The cities and towns that could experience flooding include Mount Airy, Fairview, Jonesville, Pilot Mountain, Elkin, Yadkinville and Dobson, the weather service said.